NFR Round 4: Helena's Ty Erickson, Columbus' Weston Timberman place in Sunday's performance

LAS VEGAS — Ty Erickson had his best round of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Helena cowboy tied with Scott Guenther for second in the fourth round of steer wrestling with a time of 3.7 seconds. Both Erickson and Guenther took home $23,364 Sunday, Erickson bringing his season total to $138,454. He sits in 11th in the world standings.

J.D. Struxness, of Milan, Minn., won Sunday's round with a 3.6-second time, while former Montana State University rodeo team member Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., was 14th.

In bareback, Columbus' Weston Timberman got back into the money. The NFR newbie placed fifth in Sunday's fourth round with an 85.5-point ride. He won the first round, tied for eighth in the second and placed 10th in the third. Timberman sits in sixth in the world standings with $206,480.

Texan Bradlee Miller won the fourth round of bareback, his second round win of the NFR. Miller scored an 88.5-point ride on Sunday.

Richmond Champion of Stevensville tied for 10th with an 83-point ride.

Meanwhile, Melstone's Sage Newman finished just outside of the money in the saddle bronc. He tied for fifth in the first and third rounds but tied for seventh on Sunday with an 84-point ride, just a half-point back of sixth-place Damian Brennan.

Ryder Wright of Beaver, Utah, had the best ride of the NFR so far, marking 90.5 points atop Tickled Pink to win the fourth round.

And the rough go at the 2024 NFR continued Sunday for Miles City's Haven Meged and Circle native Lisa Lockhart. Meged has yet to place in four rounds of tie-down roping, while Lockhart has finished no better than 11th through four rounds of barrel racing.

The NFR continues Monday with the fifth round, Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, from the Thomas & Mack Center.

