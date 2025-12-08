NFR Round 4: Helena duo, Haven Meged, Jesse Brown cash checks Sunday

LAS VEGAS — Montana's capital city continues to make its mark in Sin City at the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Helena bareback rider Sam Petersen, ranked No. 2 in the world standings, cashed a check for the third consecutive night Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, riding to an 84.5-point score atop Rafter S Rodeo Co.'s Risky Business.

That was good for for a split for fourth place with World No. 1 Rocker Steiner of Weatherford, Texas, and a $12,420 check. Peterson placed second in Round 3 on Saturday and tied for fifth in the second round on Friday.

Wacey Schalla of Arapaho, Okla., won Round 4 in bareback with an 87.25-point score.

Meanwhile, Helena's Ty Erickson was in the money in steer wrestling for the fourth consecutive night. Erickson, with his horse Crush, posted a time of 5.0 seconds to place sixth and earn a $5,914 check.

Erickson won Round 3 on Saturday and placed in the top two in the three rounds prior to Sunday, and he remains in striking distance in the chase for the world title. He came into Las Vegas ranked 14th in the world but has vaulted all the way to No. 3. Erickson is the average leader through four rounds.

Former Montana State University bulldogger Jesse Brown of Baker City , Ore., also cashed a check in Round 4 by pinning his steer in 4.5 seconds to come in fourth and earn $15,377.

World No. 1 Will Lummus of Byhalia, Miss., and No. 2 Tucker Allen of Ventura, Calif., shared top steer-wrestling honors Sunday with matching 4.0-second performances.

Miles City's Haven Meged also won money in Round 4, placing in a tie for third place in tie-down roping with a run of 7.4 seconds. Meged matched John Douch of Huntsville, Texas, to claim $18,630.

Kincade Henry took the round. The roper from Mount Pleasant, Texas, won with a time of 7.1 seconds.

Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman of Melstone failed to cash a check Sunday, finishing with a score of 77.25 atop TPUSA's Holy Grail. The round winner was Stetson Wright of Beaver, Utah, scoring 88.5.

Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, S.D., had a time of 13.91 seconds in barrel racing but finished out of the money. Three Forks' Tayla Moeykens, an ex-MSU cowgirl making her NFR debut, tipped over two barrels and took a 10-second penalty Sunday for a time of 24.59.

Tricia Aldridge of Sanger, Texas, was the barrel racing winner Sunday with a time of 13.42 seconds, the fastest time so far at this year's NFR.

In team roping, Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Wesley Thorp of Stephenville, Texas, tied the duo of Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord of Sturgis, S.D., for the Round-4 win. Each team scored a time of 3.8 seconds.

The bull riding winner Sunday was Bryce Jensen of Hunstville, Texas, with an 87.5-point ride.

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo continues with the fifth of 10 performances Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

