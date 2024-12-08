NFR Round 3: Melstone bronc rider Sage Newman places for second time in three nights

LAS VEGAS — Sage Newman got back among the top-six placers during the third round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Melstone's Newman delivered an 85-point saddle bronc ride atop United Pro Rodeo's Ropin Dreams to tie for fifth place with Kade Bruno of Challis, Idaho, and Ryder Wright of Beaver, Utah.

It was the second time Newman has placed so far at this year's NFR, and earned him $9,418. Newman also tied for fifth in the first round on Thursday. He failed to score in Round 2 on Friday.

With an 88-point ride, Canadian Zeke Thurston was the saddle bronc go-round winner on Saturday for the second time in three nights.

Helena's Ty Erickson had no time in steer wrestling one night after tying for sixth place and winning a check. Former Montana State University rodeo team member Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., had a 4.6-second run to tie for fifth and claim $7,063.

Will Lummus of Byhalia, Miss., won steer wrestling with a 3.5-second performance. It was Lummus' second win in three rounds.

Meanwhile, ex-Montana State cowboy and Canby, Ore., bull rider Chase Dougherty fashioned an 82.5-point ride on Smith Pro Rodeos' Hot Pop on Saturday, good for a fourth-place tie.

Clayton Sellars of Fruitland Park, Fla., was the bull riding winner in Round 3 with a ride of 87.5.

In bareback, Columbus' Weston Timberman and Stevensville's Richmond Champion both placed outside of the money in Round 3. Riding Legend Rodeo Stock's Illegal Smile, Champion had an 80-point ride while Timberman, atop Three Hills Rodeo's Tarnished Silver, scored 80.5.

Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, won the round with an 89.5-point effort.

Miles City's Haven Meged failed to place for the third consecutive night in tie-down roping, finishing Round 3 with a 9.9-second time. Ty Harris of San Angelo, Texas, claimed first place in 6.9 seconds.

Lisa Lockhart, a Circle-area native, made a horse change on Saturday in barrel racing, riding Sasha rather than her standby, Levee. But the new duo suffered the same fate as Lockhart and Levee did in Round 2 and knocked over the second barrel for a clock penalty and an 18.7-second finish.

On a night that saw several downed barrels, world No. 1 Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, was the go-round winner for the third straight night with a time of 13.48.

In team roping, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nunes Nogueira tied at the top with the pairing of Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord with matching 3.7-second times.

The 2024 NFR continues with Round 4 on Sunday and runs through Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

