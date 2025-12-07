NFR Round 3: Helena's Ty Erickson continues roll, captures steer wrestling gold buckle

LAS VEGAS — Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson shows no sign of slowing down at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Erickson was the pace-setter for Montana's competitors in the third round Saturday night, winning the steer wrestling competition with a lightning-fast 3.5-second time. Erickson cashed a $36,668 check for his effort.

It was the third consecutive top-two finish for Erickson in the first three rounds at the Thomas & Mack Center. Erickson now leads the average and is up to the No. 2 ranking in the world as he chases his second world title.

Erickson has so far earned $87,728 at this year's NFR. Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., didn't place in Round 3.

Erickson wasn't the only Helena native who continued to make noise. Sam Petersen had an 87.25-point ride atop Winning Rose to place second in bareback and earn $28,980. Petersen placed fifth in Friday's second round.

Waylon Bourgeois of Church Point, La., won Saturday's round with a 88.75-point performance.

In tie-down roping, Haven Meged of Miles City was clocked at 7.7 seconds to tie for fifth place and cash $5,126. Riley Webb of Denton, Texas, won a fast round with a time of 7.0 seconds.

Melstone's Sage Newman rode Uptick to an 83.25-point score in saddle bronc on Saturday but finished out of the money for the second straight night. Statler Wright of Beaver, Utah, won the round with a score of 88.25.

The barrel racing competition saw Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart and Three Forks' Tayla Moeykens struggle on Saturday.

Lockhart, now of Oelrichs, S.D., knocked over a barrel on her horse and took an 18.44-second time. Moeykens, a former Montana State cowgirl in her first career NFR, also knocked over a barrel and took a no-score.

Carlee Otero of Lipan, Texas, won the round with a 13.54-second run.

Elsewhere, there was a three-way tie for the top spot in team roping between Dawson Graham and Dillon Graham of Wainright, Alberta, Lightning Aguilera of Athens, Texas, and Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, Texas, and Kolton Schmidt of Barrhead, Alberta, and Jonathan Torres of Ocala, Fla. All three teams had 3.8-second performances.

In bull riding, Monteview, Idaho's Tristen Hutchings put on a show with a 90.5-point ride atop Vitalix Smokin Hott to win an entertaining Round 3.

The 2025 National Finals Rodeo continues Sunday night with the fourth round.

