NFR Round 2: Helena's Ty Erickson stays hot, Sam Peterson cashes 1st check

Jackie Jensen Photography
Helena's Ty Erickson competes in steer wrestling at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
LAS VEGAS — Ty Erickson continued his hot start Friday at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

One night after finishing in a three-way tie for second, third and fourth, the Helena bulldogger grabbed a solo second-place finish during Round 2. Erickson broke the 4-second barrier and marked a time of 3.9 seconds to claim a $28,980 check.

Erickson now leads the average alongside Round 1 winner Tyler Waguespack and sits sixth in the world standings.

World No. 2 steer wrestler Tucker Allen of Ventura, Calif., took the Round 2 win, getting his steer down in 3.6 seconds. Allen pocketed $36,668.

Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown, an Oregon native, tied for fifth in Round 2 with Waguespack. Both guys had 4.1-second times to win $7,688 each.

Another Helena product, Sam Peterson, finished in the money in the bareback. The 22-year-old Peterson is making his first NFR appearance and cashed his first check Friday, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth. Peterson, Waylon Bourgeois and Kade Sonnier each marked 83.75-point rides and won $5,126.

Rocker Steiner, the World No. 1 bareback rider, won Round 2 with an 88 atop Silver Beaver of Bridwell Pro Rodeos. The Texan got a $36,668 payout for the win.

Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged won his first check of the 2025 NFR with a 7.9-second run in Round 2. Meged, who won a world title in 2019, earned $15,377 with the performance and just missed a bigger payout.

Marty Yates, Dylan Hancock and Shad Mayfield split first, second and third with matching 7.8s. Each took home $29,177. Mayfield, from New Mexico, won Thursday's first go, leads the average and is less than $2,000 from taking over the top spot in the world standings. Riley Webb, who was 10th Friday, currently leads the world.

In the saddle bronc, Melstone's Sage Newman rode to a 12th-place finish with an 81.5. Wyoming cowboys Brody Wells of Powell and Brody Cress of Hillsdale placed seventh and 14th, respectively. Wells had an 85-point ride, while Cress had a 74.

World No. 1 saddle bronc rider Damian Brennan marked a 90-point ride on R. Watson's Prairie Fire of The Cervi Brothers to win Round 2 and the $36,668 payout.

Tayla Moeykens and Lisa Lockhart finished outside the money in the barrel racing. Moeykens, a Three Forks native competing in her first NFR, clocked a 14.73-second time to finish 11th. Lockhart, a Circle-area native who now lives in South Dakota, had an 18.53-second time to place 12th.

Hailey Kinsel, of Cotulla, Texas, won Round 2 in 13.53 seconds.

Also Friday, Stetson Wright of Utah won the bull riding for the second consecutive night, and Jake Smith of Oklahoma and Douglas Rich of Illinois won the team roping with a 3.9-second run.

The NFR continues Saturday with the third performance.

