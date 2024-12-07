NFR Round 2: Helena bulldogger Ty Erickson cashes check in second performance

LAS VEGAS — A night after finishing outside top six, Helena's Ty Erickson earned his first check of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Erickson, the 2019 world champion, was timed in 4.1 seconds in steer wrestling to finish inside the money standings during Round 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center. Erickson's time was good for sixth place and $5,433.

In Thursday's first round, Erickson's time of 5.2 was good for a tie for seventh place but was outside the money.

Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Ore., had a 4.2-second run in steer wrestling and failed to place in the top six. Rowdy Parrott of Mamou, La., won the round with a 3.6-second performance.

Elsewhere, a night after an opening-round win in bareback riding at his first NFR, Columbus rookie Weston Timberman scored 83 points on Dixie's Gravy to place seventh and miss out on a check.

Stevensville's Richmond Champion, atop No Tail Dell, had an 81-point ride and also finished outside the money. Bradlee Miller of Huntsville, Texas, with an 86.5-point ride, was the Night 2 bareback winner.

Meanwhile, Sage Newman of Melstone was quickly bucked off of powerful Foul Motion and had a no-score in Round 2 of saddle bronc. Brody Wells of Powell, Wyo., won the round with an impressive 90-point ride.

Haven Meged's second-round time in tie-down roping was 9.7 seconds, which was not enough for the Miles City native to earn a check. Riley Webb of Denton, Texas, who had a time of 7.8 seconds, was the winner on Friday.

Circle-area native Lisa Lockhart, making her 18th NFR appearance, took a five-second penalty in Round 2 of barrel racing, as she and her horse Levee tipped over the second barrel. Lockhart settled for a time 18.70 and failed to earn a check.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, won her second straight round with a time of 13.48 seconds.

Another former Montana State University cowboy, Chase Dougherty of Canby, Ore., was bucked off Leather Face for a no-score in bull riding. Jeter Lawrence of Council Hill, Okla., won the round with an 87.5-point ride.

In team roping, the combo of Tyler Wade (Terrell, Texas) and Wesley Thorp (Throckmorton, Texas) won for the second night in a row, matching their run of 3.7 seconds from Thursday.

The 2024 NFR consists of 10 performances and continues through Dec. 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

