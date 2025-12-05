NFR Round 1: Veterans Ty Erickson, Lisa Lockhart lead Montana contingent

LAS VEGAS — Two of Montana's most experienced National Finals Rodeo contestants again proved their mettle Thursday on pro rodeo's biggest stage.

Ty Erickson and Lisa Lockhart, who have qualified for the NFR a combined 28 times, each pocketed more than $20,000 at the Thomas & Mack Center, as the 2025 Wrangler National Finals got underway with the first round.

Erickson, a 35-year-old Helena cowboy, tied for second in the steer wrestling with a 4.2-second run. Kyle Irwin and J.D. Struxness also posted 4.2s, and all three guys won $22,080. Tyler Waguespack, the No. 2 bulldogger in the world standings, won with a 4.0-second time.

Jesse Brown, a former Montana State University steer wrestler from Baker City, Ore., tied for sixth to earn $2,957.

Lockhart, 60, placed third in the barrel racing to win $21,882. A Circle-area native who now calls Oelrichs, S.D. home, Lockhart clocked a time of 13.79 seconds, trailing only Texans Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel. Mowry won in 13.66 seconds, and Kinsel was second at 13.7.

Three Forks native and former Montana State cowgirl Tayla Moeykens placed ninth with a time of 14.96 seconds. This is Moeykens' first appearance at the NFR.

Melstone's Sage Newman was the only other Montanan to finish in the money during Thursday's first round. He placed fifth in the saddle bronc with an 87.5-point ride to earn $9,463.

Brody Wells, of Powell, Wyo., marked an 87.75-point ride to place fourth and win $15,377, while Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyo., finished outside the money in ninth with an 85.75-point ride.

Stetson Wright, an eight-time world champion from Beaver, Utah, scored 90 points atop Short Night of Pickett Pro Rodeo to win Thursday's saddle bronc performance before doubling and adding a win in the bull riding.

Wright marked an 89.75-point ride on bull Sunset Strip of Rocky Mountain Rodeo. He is the world No. 1 bull rider and also leads the all-around standings.

In the bareback, Helena's Sam Peterson, making his first NFR appearance, finished 10th with an 84.25-point ride. He now sits third in the world standings.

Cooper Cooke, of Victor, Idaho, won with an 88.5-point ride on Far Harbor of Hampton Pro Rodeo.

Haven Meged also finished outside the money in the tie-down roping. The Miles City cowboy had a time of 10.2 seconds to finish 12th. Shad Mayfield, of Clovis, N.M., won with a time of 6.8 seconds.

Texas team ropers Lightning Aguilera and Kaden Profili won the first round with a 4-second run.

The NFR continues Friday with Round 2.

