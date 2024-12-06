NFR Round 1: Columbus' Weston Timberman wins bareback, Melstone's Sage Newman fifth in saddle bronc

LAS VEGAS — Making his first appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, Weston Timberman wasn't affected by the bright lights of the big stage.

The Columbus cowboy won the first round of bareback riding on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center, marking a score of 87 points atop Drunk Bunny to edge Bradlee Miller's 86.5 and earn $33,687. Timberman now sits in third place in the world standings behind Keenan Hayes and Rocker Steiner.

Hayes was third on Thursday with an 85.5-point ride, while Steiner finished outside the money with an 83.5.

Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman was the only other Montanan to finish in the money on Thursday. He had an 83.5-point ride to tie with Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyo., for fifth place. Each took home $7,063.

Newman is eighth in the saddle bronc world standings, and Cress is fifth.

Alberta's Zeke Thurston, who now sits third in the world standings, won the round with an 86.5-point ride, while Richmond Champion of Stevensville scored an 83 to place 10th and out of the money.

Meanwhile, Helena's Ty Erickson narrowly missed a paycheck in steer wrestling. He tied for eighth with a run of 5.2 seconds. Will Lummus of Mississippi was first with a 3.7-second run.

Former Montana State University cowboy Jesse Brown, of Baker City, Ore., had a time of 7.6 seconds.

Chase Dougherty, another former Bobcat, had a no score in the bull riding.

In tie-down roping, Miles City's Haven Meged finished in a time of 10.8 seconds, well off the pace for the money. Texan Riley Webb, the world No. 2, won the event with a 7.0.

Lisa Lockhart, a Circle-area native who now lives in Oelrichs, S.D., was 11th in the barrel racing with a time of 13.92 seconds. Hailey Kinsel of Texas won the round in 13.38 seconds.