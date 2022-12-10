NFR Day 9: Montanans closing strong in WNFR stretch run

LAS VEGAS — Sage Newman’s shot at a Wrangler National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc world title took another hit on Friday night after the Melstone cowboy was bucked off by Wayne Cold Rodeo’s Elvira in Round 9 of the WNFR.

Newman, a Melstone cowboy, entered the WNFR with a No. 1 ranking in the world standings. But with a no score on Friday, Newman falls to No. 12 in the average with small lead of $2k in the world standings entering the final round. But with no shot at the average title, Melstone would likely need a win and some help on Saturday to claim a gold belt buckle in his first attempt.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge finished in the money for a third straight night, riding Sankey Pro Rodeo’s “Kay’s Big Bay” for 85.5 points and a fifth place check worth $7,462. Brooks is 10th in the average and the world standings.

Canadian cowboy Dawson Hay won Round 9 in the saddle bronc with a 92 score.

Helena’s Timmy Sparing earned a sixth place check in the steer wrestling with a 4.2 second time. It’s just the second round that Sparing has placed in at this event.

Fellow Helena bulldogger and 2019 world champion Ty Erickson record a 4.5 second time and didn’t earn a check.

Hunter Cure of Holliday, TX won the round with a 3.6 second run.

Circle native Lisa Lockhart continued her stellar run at the WNFR with a 13.59 second run in barrel racing, to split fifth place. Lockhart has climbed from No. 14 in the world standings entering the rodeo to No. 5. She currently sits No. 3 in the high-paying average.

Three time world champion Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, TX won Round 9 with a 13.34 second run and likely locked up her fourth world title.

Clay Tryan of Billings, a three-time world champion header, combined with his teammate Jade Corkill for a 3.9 second run and a second place check. Tryan is currently No. 2 in the world and No. 5 in the average.

Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged was back in the money after four rounds without placing, earning a sixth place check with a 9.5 second time. The 2019 world champion jumps to No. 4 in the average and No. 8 in the world.

In the bareback, Corvallis native Caleb Bennett rode Three Hills Rodeo’s “Devil’s Advocate” for 84 points but failed to place. Three time world champion Tim O’Connell won the round with an 88 point ride aboard “Star Witness”.

Just one more night to determine world champions. Round 10 at the WNFR begins at 6:45 p.m. (MST) at the Thomas & Mack center in Las Vegas.