NFR Day 8: Lisa Lockhart rebounds with fast time on Friday

LAS VEGAS — One night after tipping a barrel and finishing out of the money, Montana native Lisa Lockhart is back in the hunt for a world title at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Circle native and current resident of Oelrichs, S.D. recorded a run of 13.49 seconds in Round 8, good enough for a third place finish and $17,255 in prize money.

Lockhart, who snuck into the WNFR ranked No. 14 in the world, jumps up to No. 3 in the average and No. 4 in the world. Lockhart has now placed in six of eight rounds, including a share first place in round five. This is Lockhart’s 16th WNFR appearance, but she is still chasing her first gold buckle.

Leslie Smyalgo of Skiatook, OK won the round with a 13.41 second ride.

Only two other Montana competitors finished in the money on Friday night. Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Uptuck for 87 points to split fifth place and earn $6,063.

Meanwhile in team roping, Billings native Clay Tryan and heeler Jade Corkill combined for a 4.0 second time for the second straight night. Last night they placed second, but in Round 8 they settled for fifth place behind four teams that broke the four second mark.

Sage Newman of Melstone rode J Bar J’s Painted Commotion for 85 points in round eight, but that wasn’t enough to finish in the money. Newman is tenth in the average through eight rounds, but still maintains his No. 1 ranking in the world standings. His lead has shrunk to less than $10k over Stetson Wright of Utah who won Round 8 with a 90.5 point ride.

Corvallis resident and bareback rider Caleb Bennett continued struggling in his 10th WNFR appearance. Bennett recorded an 82.5 point ride on CS Rodeo’s Virgil which was one spot out of the money.

Leighton Berry of Weatherford, TX won the round with an 88-point ride on

Neither Timmy Sparing or Ty Erickson of Helena placed in the Steer Wrestling during Round 8. Sparing recorded a good run of 4.5 seconds, but finished one place out of the money. Erickson, the 2019 World Champion, struggled to turn his steer and ended up with a 25.3 second run, dropping him to 14th in the average.

Will Lummus and Tyler Waguespack split first in Round 8 of steer wrestling at 3.6 seconds.

After placing in the first round rounds, tie-down roper Haven Meged of Miles City came up empty for a fourth straight round with a 16.7 second run in Round 8. Hunter Herrin of Apache, OK earned the round win with a 7.2 second run.

There are now just two more rounds at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Round 9 is set for Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center with gold buckles up for grabs on Sunday.