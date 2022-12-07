NFR Day 6: Lisa Lockhart maintains hold on average lead; Helena's Timmy Sparing cashes in

LAS VEGAS — The power went out Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center early in the sixth performance of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. That didn't dim what continues to be a fine week for Lisa Lockhart.

Lockhart, who grew up near Circle and calls Oelrichs, S.D., home, raced to a time of 13.64 seconds on her horse Levee to place fourth in barrel racing at the Thomas & Mack Center, good for $12,125.

Lockhart rallied toward the end of the regular season just to qualify for her 16th consecutive Finals, and has now placed in five straight nights, sharing a win in the fifth round. She maintains her hold on the No. 1 position in the average entering Wednesday.

Lockhart, chasing her first world title, came into the NFR ranked 14th in the world but has since rocketed to No. 4 in the standings.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas, Texas, and Emily Beisel of Weatherford, Oklahoma, shared the Round 6 win in barrel racing, each with a time of 13.57.

The arena lights went dark during the steer wrestling go-round, putting a halt to proceedings for roughly 20 minutes. When competition resumed, Timmy Sparing of Helena had his best night at the NFR — and won his first check — by pinning his steer in 4.1 seconds, good for a tie for sixth and $2,332.

Ty Erickson, also of Helena, came into Tuesday fresh off a win in Round 5. Erickson, though, had a 4.5-second run, which left him out of the money.

Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, formerly of Montana State University, also had a time of 4.5 seconds and didn't place. Brown is third in the average entering Wednesday's seventh performance. Tristan Martin of Sulphur, Louisiana, won the round with a 3.5-second effort.

Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged failed to place for the second straight night after winning checks in the first four rounds. Meged took a time of 18.0 seconds on Tuesday and is now fifth in the tie-down average.

Perhaps the night's biggest moment came from Shad Mayfield of Clovis, New Mexico, who tied the Thomas & Mack Center record with a time of 6.5 seconds to win the sixth performance of tie-down roping. Mayfield now shares the arena mark with Cody Ohl and Trevor Brazile.

Melstone's Sage Newman, riding Mo Betta Rodeo's Sue City Sue, scored 82.5 in saddle bronc and didn't place. Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks drew Big Rafter Rodeo's Cheap Sunglasses on Tuesday and took a no-score.

Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, scored an 84-point ride, which left him out of the money. NFR rookie Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, came into the night tied for third in the average and scored 82.5, which was out of the top six.

Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, won the saddle bronc go-round with a score of 87.5.

In team roping, Billings header Clay Tryan and heeler Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, scored a 9.1-second run due to a five-second penalty. The pairing, which shared first place in the fifth go-round on Monday, didn't place.

With a time of 4.0 seconds, Chad Masters of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, and Joseph Harrison of Marietta, Oklahoma, won the team roping round.

Corvallis' Caleb Bennett scored a 79 in the sixth performance of bareback on Flying U Rodeo's Little Red Hawk. Bennett was unable to pocket a check Tuesday, and has placed only once through the first six nights.

Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, scored 85.5 points and was left out of the money but sits third in the average. Rocker Steiner, an 18-year-old rookie from Weatherford, Texas, won Tuesday's saddle bronc competition with a score of 88.5.

In bull riding, Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Idaho, won the sixth round with a score of 88.

The Wrangler NFR continues Wednesday with seventh round at the Thomas & Mack Center.