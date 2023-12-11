NFR Day 3: Sage Newman, Lisa Lockhart get round wins to lead Montana competitors

LAS VEGAS — Sage Newman and Lisa Lockhart took home big paychecks Sunday to lead Montana's contingent of competitors during the third round of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

After finishing out of the money each of the first two nights at the Thomas & Mack Center, Newman, the saddle bronc rider out of Melstone, put together an 89-point ride to top the field Sunday and earn a $30,706 check.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge scored an 84, finishing in eighth place and out of the money. Brooks tied for fourth in the first round and third in the second round.

Lockhart followed up Saturday's third-place showing in the barrel racing with an even better outing Sunday. The Circle cowgirl now living in Oelrichs, S.D., broke the tape in 13.51 seconds, the fastest time in all three rounds. She takes home $30,706 for the Round 3 win to go with her $18,325 from Saturday.

Haven Meged finished in the tie-down roping money again. After placing second Saturday, the Miles City product tied with Tuf Cooper for fourth Sunday. That was good enough for $10,401. No. 1-ranked Riley Webb of Denton, Texas, won the third round with a time of 6.9 seconds.

Montana's other connections at the NFR — bareback rider Richmond Champion and steer wrestlers Ty Erickson and Jesse Brown — failed to finish in the money Sunday.

Champion, from Stevensville, marked a 79-point ride to place ninth in the bareback. Mason Clements of Spanish Fork, Utah, won Round 3 with an 88.5.

Erickson, from Helena, had a no time in the third round of the steer wrestling, while Brown, a former Montana State University standout from Baker City, Ore., had a time of 6.7 seconds to place 10th. Nick Guy, from Sparta, Wis., won the round with a time of 4.2 seconds.

Also in Sunday's third round, Creek Young from Rogersville, Mo. won the bull riding with an 89.5-point ride, and Coleman Proctor (Pryor, Okla.) and Logan Medlin (Tatum, N.M.) marked a time of 3.7 seconds to win the team roping.

The 10-day event continues with Round 4 Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.