NFR 2023: Sage Newman, Haven Meged among those to watch starting Thursday

BILLINGS — When the world’s biggest rodeo fires up Thursday in Nevada, you can look for bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip to be overshadowed by Stetsons, Wranglers and boots as the world’s top cowboys and cowgirls roll the dice on their highest stakes at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo.

Some are chasing world titles. Others are just tickled to ride and rope for over $30,000 every night. MTN Sports' Scott Breen shows us familiar Montana and Wyoming contestants you’ll want to watch.

Please visit this link for a full list of contestants, live nightly results, plus TV and streaming options. Coverage starts nightly at 6:45 p.m. (MT) on the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.