Nearly 50 Montanans to compete at 76th National High School Finals Rodeo

BILLINGS — A large contingent of Montana competitors is scheduled to take part in the 76th National High School Finals Rodeo beginning Sunday at the Sweetwater Events Complex and Sweetwater Trap Club in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and the Green River Shooting Range in Green River, Wyoming.

The first rodeo performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The rodeo will conclude Saturday night. Performance times Monday through Saturday are at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., with Saturday's short-go starting at 7 p.m.

Timed events include barrel racing, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and team roping. Rough stock events include bareback riding, goat tying, saddle bronc, pole bending and bull riding. Cutting and reined cow horse events are also scheduled. The cutting finals short-go will be Saturday at 2 p.m. the reined cow horse short-go is Friday at 4 p.m.

Following is a list of Montana's 49 competitors:

Emma Atkinson, Great Falls, shooting trap; William Barnett, Absarokee, bareback, shooting trap; Ella Begger, Townsend, breakaway roping, pole bending; Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, barrel racing; Randon Boyce, Browning, saddle bronc; Pacen Buller, Glendive, tie-down roping; Hailey Burger, Helena, goat tying; Landon Burleigh, Lewistown, steer wrestling; Octavius Christianson, Columbia Falls, bull riding; Gentre Coulter, Baker, team roping; Joe Delaney, Grass Range, bull riding; Mitch Detton, Great Falls, team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping; Abigail deVos, Fort Shaw, barrel racing; Ryatt Fraser, Hysham, boys cutting; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, steer wrestling; Samantha Gerlach, Columbus, barrel racing; Cassie Gibson, Havre, goat tying; Caiden Gray, Miles City, saddle bronc; Tatum Hansen, Glasgow, steer wrestling; J.R. Harrell, Toston, bull riding; Sage Henderson, Lewistown, goat tying; Kierra Hougen, Melstone, breakaway roping; Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, bareback; Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, bareback; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, barrel racing;

Olivia Martell, Three Forks, pole bending; Holden Meged, Miles City, team roping; Ella Moedl, Worden, breakaway roping; Levi Noyes, Hardin, saddle bronc; Tate Poppe, Fallon, team roping; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, reined cow horse, girls cutting; Katy Ramsey, Great Falls, shooting rifle, shooting trap; Josie Robb, Bozeman, team roping; Sally Robb, Bozeman, team roping, goat tying; Josie Robbins, Dillon, goat tying, breakaway roping; Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, girls cutting, reined cow horse; Clancy Setzer, Wisdom, shooting rifle; Walker Story, Martinsdale, boys cutting, team roping, reined cow horse; A.J. Swenson, Huntley, tie-down roping; Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, pole bending; Cash Trexler, Corvallis, tie-down roping; Randin Wagner, Browning, saddle bronc; Austin Ward, Darby, shooting trap; Wyatt Warneke, Great Falls, bareback; Tahj Wells, Browning, bull riding; Elle Werner, Clancy, pole bending, shooting rifle; Ty Westby, Opheim, team roping; Kate Wiening, Lewistown, reined cow horse; Sophia Wyatt, Great Falls, queen contest, shooting rifle.

