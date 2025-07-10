National Saddle Club Association celebrates 60th annual O-Mok-See

HELENA — This week at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, the National Saddle Club Association and families from across the U.S. are riding to celebrate the 60th annual National O-Mok-See.

Ellie Doran, MTN News O-Mok-See National Championship was held at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

The sport of O-Mok-See originated from the Blackfeet Indian Tribe. The full name, O-Mok-See Pass-Kan, meaning “riding big dance,” describes a specific riding style.

Historically, it was used as a war ceremony before warriors set out on mounted expeditions.

Since 1965, the National Saddle Club Association has commemorated O-Mok-See through a set of racing events that mirror the patterned racing style.

Ellie Doran, MTN News Line judge watches races at the O-Mok-See National Championship.

For competitors like MiKaila Neilson of Frenchtown, it is not only a celebration of equestrian history but also an opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

“My grandpa, he’s 88. Getting to ride with him is probably one of my favorite things. Getting to compete with him and see him ride and him do well, it’s heartwarming," said Neilson.

Ellie Doran, MTN News Horse saddle rests on a gate, ready for a rider to compete with.

Through the national championships, the NSCA fosters collaboration between saddle clubs nationwide and unifies the equestrian community.

The event will run through Friday at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.