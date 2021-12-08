National High School Finals Rodeo to air on Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, Rural Radio

(Editor's note: Rural Media Group release)

FORT WORTH - The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle is proud to announce an exclusive five-year agreement with National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) to broadcast and livestream their events across all Rural Media Group’s media properties including The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, and Rural Radio on SiriusXM. And in addition to broadcasting and livestreaming the National High School and Junior High Finals, The Cowboy Channel will also be covering the state finals in several states, something that has never been done before on any media platform.

“One of our main goals at The Cowboy Channel is to grow the sport of rodeo and the best way to do that is by supporting and encouraging our youth,” said Raquel Gottsch Koehler, CEO of The Cowboy Channel. “This is such a positive relationship with NHSRA as we both have similar missions to promote rodeo with the most positive image to the general public while preserving our western heritage.

This announcement this week is an expansion on the already tremendous long standing relationship RFD-TV and NHSRA have had since 2002, as RFD-TV for the past 20 years has broadcast a weekly 30-minute show produced by the organization called “Cinch National High School Rodeo Tour,” which showcases the next generation in Western Sports. The tour stops at four NHSRA-approved rodeos, including the National High School Finals Rodeo and the Finals.

“All of us at National High School Rodeo are extremely excited to partner with The Cowboy Channel,” said James Higginbotham, CEO of National High School Rodeo Association. “We feel the exposure of our association, members and sponsors will be taken to another level and are looking forward to a very strong relationship as we continue to grow together in the future. Along with continuing The CInch Tour telecast on RFD-TV, we will now be able to offer viewing audiences multiple ways to enjoy the talent of so many young athletes and we wish to thank The Cowboy Channel again for this opportunity.”

From the National High School Finals Rodeo arena to the bright yellow chutes at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, the NHSRA has seen some of the best cowboys and cowgirls before they were crowned ProRodeo World Champions such as Shad Mayfield (2020 World Champion Tie-Down Roper), Madison Outhier (2021 Rookie Breakaway Roper) and Sage Kimzey (6x World Champion Bull Rider).

2022 NHSRA Schedule of Events