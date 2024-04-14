Montana State stands strong heading into championship round of annual Spring Rodeo

(Editor's note: Montana State athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman Faith Marshall turned promise into productivity at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, winning the long go-round of the goat tying and breakaway roping events to lead 35 Bobcats into Sunday’s championship go of the 2024 MSU Spring Rodeo.

MSU coach Kyle Whitaker said Marshall’s breakout performance is the culmination of hard work in the off-season and her natural ability.

“Faith is a really good freshman who is super athletic, but she struggles with her confidence sometimes,” he said. “She was great (on Saturday), and I think this will be a big boost for her.”

The Junction City, Oregon, product’s big day gives the Bobcats event leaders in seven of the nine events heading into Sunday. Wyatt Beckley and Will Nannini combined to win the team roping with a mark of 7.2 seconds, a performance that caught Whitaker’s eye.

“That was a really good effort,” he said.

Cole Gerhardt won bareback riding in the long and short go-rounds in MSU Spring Rodeo No. 1 Thursday and Friday, and won the long go on Saturday with a 75. Logan Beattie won the long go in steer wrestling, with five teammates joining him in Sunday’s championship Ggo.

Nannini and Beckley lead a group of four MSU teams qualifying into Sunday’s team roping, while three of the four Cats that qualified for tie-down roping — leader Traver Johnson, Wyatt Jensen and Ryley Mapston — do so with the event’s top three times.

“I’m really happy with how the men’s team performed,” Whitaker said. “They kicked butt (on Saturday) and I’m excited to see how they perform on Sunday. We have a chance to put up a big point total.”

Marshall is joined by Shantell Brewer, who posted the top long go time in the barrel racing, to give MSU the event leader in all three women’s events. The Cats advance five in goat tying, four in breakaway roping, and five in barrel racing.

“Breyer Newman (second in goat tying , fourth in barrel racing) is having a great rodeo, and we’ll need Tayla Moeykens to do well in barrels. Shantell made it back in barrels, so our women’s team has a chance at a great day (Sunday), too.”

For full results from Saturday's performance, click here. Sunday’s championship go begins at 1 p.m. in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.