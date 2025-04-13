Montana State opens second Spring Rodeo with Saturday's long go-round

BOZEMAN — Montana State is now over halfway through its second spring rodeo.

Teams returned to a packed Worthington Arena inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for Saturday's long go as cowboys and cowgirls looked to lock up spots in Sunday's championship go.

Montana Western's Trevor Kay won bareback with a 76-point ride, Montana State's Traver Johnson took first in the steer wrestling with a time of 4.1 seconds, and MSU's Cassidy Bolich and Faith Marshall tied in goat tying with each clocking a mark of 6.6 seconds.

Here are highlights from Saturday's performance round. Montana State will conclude its second spring rodeo with Sunday's short go starting at 1 p.m.

