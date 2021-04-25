Montana State men, women cruise at University of Providence rodeo

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State men's and women's rodeo teams swept the team scores at the University of Providence rodeo, which wrapped up with short go action Saturday at the Montana Expopark.

The Bobcat men scored 755 points to Northwest (Wyo.) College's 660. The Bobcat women dominated, scoring 515 points while MSU-Northern took second with 140.

Below are the top finishers in each event.

Bareback:

143 Brody Smith UMW

138 Cruz McNulty MCC

Steer Wrestling:

16.8 Paden Woolstenhulm NWC

23.1 Jake Faulkner MSU

25.3 Jaret Whitman MSU

26.9 Logan Beattie MSU

Tie Down Roping:

19.3 Caleb Berquist MSU

23.0 Levi Delamarter MSU

25.9 Jaret Whitman MSU

30.7 Wesley Parker UMW

Goat Tying:

12.3 Paige Rasmussen MSU

12.3 Lindsay Pulsipher MSU

13.6 Hailey Garrison MSU

14.1 Savanna Bolich MSU

Breakaway Roping:

5.2 Shelby Rasmussen MSU

6.1 Sage Kohr MSU

6.8 Hanna McMillian NWC

6.8 Bailey Wickre MSUN

Barrel Racing:

30.13 Tayla Moeykens MSU

30.21 Bella Fossum MSU

30.41 Brooke Wilson MSU

30.44 Kynsee Mussman UMW

Saddle Bronc:

127 Tyler Turco UMT

113 Clancy Glenn MSU

Team Roping:

15.1 Treg Wolstein/Bode Spring MSU

18.6 Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace NWC

21.0 Ryland Lufking/Bryce Harrison UMW

21.0 James Ramirez/Jake Cerini UMW

Bull Riding:

64 Sterling Rogers NWC

Men's Team Scores:

755 Montana State

660 Northwest College

Women's Team Scores:

515 Montana State

140 MSU-Northern

Men's All Around:

310 Paden Woolstenhulme NWC

Women's All Around:

180 Bella Fossum MSU