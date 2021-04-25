Montana State men, women cruise at University of Providence rodeo

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State men's and women's rodeo teams swept the team scores at the University of Providence rodeo, which wrapped up with short go action Saturday at the Montana Expopark.
The Bobcat men scored 755 points to Northwest (Wyo.) College's 660. The Bobcat women dominated, scoring 515 points while MSU-Northern took second with 140.
Below are the top finishers in each event.
Bareback:
143 Brody Smith UMW
138 Cruz McNulty MCC
Steer Wrestling:
16.8 Paden Woolstenhulm NWC
23.1 Jake Faulkner MSU
25.3 Jaret Whitman MSU
26.9 Logan Beattie MSU
Tie Down Roping:
19.3 Caleb Berquist MSU
23.0 Levi Delamarter MSU
25.9 Jaret Whitman MSU
30.7 Wesley Parker UMW
Goat Tying:
12.3 Paige Rasmussen MSU
12.3 Lindsay Pulsipher MSU
13.6 Hailey Garrison MSU
14.1 Savanna Bolich MSU
Breakaway Roping:
5.2 Shelby Rasmussen MSU
6.1 Sage Kohr MSU
6.8 Hanna McMillian NWC
6.8 Bailey Wickre MSUN
Barrel Racing:
30.13 Tayla Moeykens MSU
30.21 Bella Fossum MSU
30.41 Brooke Wilson MSU
30.44 Kynsee Mussman UMW
Saddle Bronc:
127 Tyler Turco UMT
113 Clancy Glenn MSU
Team Roping:
15.1 Treg Wolstein/Bode Spring MSU
18.6 Paden Woolstenhulme/Hagen Wallace NWC
21.0 Ryland Lufking/Bryce Harrison UMW
21.0 James Ramirez/Jake Cerini UMW
Bull Riding:
64 Sterling Rogers NWC
Men's Team Scores:
755 Montana State
660 Northwest College
Women's Team Scores:
515 Montana State
140 MSU-Northern
Men's All Around:
310 Paden Woolstenhulme NWC
Women's All Around:
180 Bella Fossum MSU