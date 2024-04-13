Montana State captures men's and women's titles at first Spring Rodeo

(Editor's note: Montana State athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Five Bobcats won Friday’s short go and five won the average of the short and long go-rounds of Montana State Spring Rodeo No. 1 as MSU cruised to men’s and women’s championships in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Bareback rider Cole Gerhardt, tie-down roper Wyatt Jensen, breakaway roper Shantell Brewer, and Breyer Newman (goat tying) each won both go-rounds in their event to lead the Bobcats. Tayla Moeykens won the barrel racing short go, while Dylan Frimodt won the average in the steer wrestling.

“We won almost every point you can get on tie-down roping and most of those guys are on the points team,” said Montana State head coach Kyle Whitaker. “Steer wrestling was good, too. When Trav Johnson didn’t get the flag that cost us points, but I’m really happy with how the guys did.

“Our men’s team has a lot of guys that are good in multiple events, and then we have Wyatt Jensen coming on. He’s a freshman and he’s starting to dominate.”

Gerhardt spurred the Bobcats throughout the first of two MSU rodeos in the Fieldhouse this weekend. He won the long go Thursday, and answered by winning the short go on Friday.

“Cole Gerhardt scored points in three events, not many guys do that, and him winning both rounds of the bareback is awesome,” Whitaker said.

Frimodt said his steer wrestling win provides an emotional boost.

“I think it’s very validating because all the guys on this team can bulldog just the same as the rest so it’s really good competition and it feels really good to pull away with it,” he said, adding that getting out of the chute quickly is key.

“The start is about everything. Obviously you don’t want to be late here, there’s not a whole lot of arena, so the start and riding a good horse (are important). And you’ve got to have a good hazing horse and a good hazer (his is teammate Jaden Whitman).”

Whitaker praised Moeykens, saying a slight slip in the morning go-round cost her a win in the average, where she finished second.

“Tayla was great,” he said. “Her horse slipped in the first round so she didn’t come back as high as she normally would have, but we need her for the points team and she always comes through.”

Moeykens said it’s all part of the process.

“My horse this morning (Yeti) made a good run, he had a little trouble with the ground but I think made a great run and got us back into the short go so I called on my mare (Blue) to make the run tonight and she made her end of the bargain and made a great run.”

Whitaker said the conclusion of the first rodeo of MSU’s spring season proves to him not only the quality of his team but that its off-season work was positive.

“One thing about our team is that we have kids that will do good at the CNFR, and we have a really well rounded team. For me, it was good to see the kids (succeed) in what they worked hard on in the off-season.”

A pair of Bobcats won all-around titles on Friday. Gerhardt scored 270 points to take men’s honors, while Brewer won the women’s title with 245 points.

MSU’s second spring rodeo begins Saturday at 10 a.m. with slack, and the public performance Saturday begins at 7 p.m. Sunday’s championship go is at 1 pm.

