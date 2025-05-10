Montana rodeo roper Trevor Klind reflects on his time with Grizzlies

MISSOULA — At the University of Montana, Trevor Klind is one of the senior standouts on the Griz rodeo team.

Klind, from Glasgow, competes in tie-down roping and team roping events for UM, which he got into with his father and grandfather in their personal arena.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Montana Rodeo's Trevor Klind reflects on his time with the Griz

“They were roping there all the time. So when I was young, I would rope a little bit,” Klind said. “I didn't rope for quite a while till about my sophomore year of high school again (I) picked it back up, and then went through the high school rodeos and decided to come here.”

While team roping requires you to have good chemistry with the other rider, Klind says it is just as important to have a similar relationship with your horse.

“It's fun you get work with with your horses and train on your horses and make them better and get a connection with that,” Klind said. “It makes you feel good when they work and going out there and competing is it's fun when you go do good and the crowd gets excited, amps you up.”

But the horse is not the only animal Klind needs to be familiar with.

The stock he ropes can be unpredictable, so he has trained himself to expect the unexpected.

“It's like anything, you might have a couple of misfits in the pen where it's kind of a drawing game and you never know,” Klind said. “You kinda gotta know your cattle and know what's gonna do it gives you a better idea of what to do with it and how to handle it.”

As Klind looks back on his time in rodeo, what has made it special is the people he met throughout his career.

“You meet great people all the time,” Klind said. “I mean, I've made so many great friends going to rodeos and being a part of this kind of stuff, I mean, you meet guys from all over. I got friends from Canada, Texas It's, it's awesome.”

