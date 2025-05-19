Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame unveils 2025 inductees

BILLINGS — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame proudly announced its 2025 honorees, celebrating individuals and organizations that exemplify the highest standards of rodeo excellence and the rich western heritage of the state. The annual induction ceremony is a highlight of the rodeo season, scheduled for the first Saturday in October.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Jonnie Jonckowski from Billings, who has made significant contributions to the rodeo community throughout her life.

Billie Harms of Miles City has been recognized as the “Lady of the West,” an honor celebrating her influential role in promoting and preserving the rodeo tradition.

This year, the Hall welcomes several Legends: Randy Corely from North Platte, Neb., along with Montana's own Jack Nystrom (Box Elder), Kevin Nordahl (Helena), Cliff Glade (Reed Point), Mike Lenning (Joliet), Wally Badgett (Miles City) and Bill Dygert (Red Lodge). These individuals have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Montana rodeo.

Additionally, Ty Thompson of Billings will receive the Great Montana Auctioneer title, while Jerry Billquist, now residing in Boerne, Texas, is honored as the Great Montana Veterinarian. The Great Montana Western Magazine award goes to Raised in the West Magazine, also based in Billings.

Aaron Flint, another Billings local, will receive the MPRHWF Western Media Award for contributions to the promotion of Montana rodeo. The Montana Cattle Women of Townsend will be acknowledged with the Great Montana Western Organization award. Charles Peabody from Joliet is recognized as the Great Montana Brand Inspector.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the recognition of the Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings as the Great Montana Pro Rodeo, alongside the Western Heritage Award recipients Mike Gurnett of Helena, and Jim and Anne Overstreet, and the Lyle, Johnny and Anna Mae Jordan family from Belgrade.

The Hall of Fame will also celebrate three exceptional Montana rodeo families: the Tyler Holzum family, the Fred and Dixie Berzel family and the Rusty Stuart family.

In terms of ranching, June and David Volseth (Martinsdale), Lee Ranch (Forsyth), Sitz Angus Ranch (Harrison), Steinbeisser Ranch (Sidney) and Tooke Ranch (Ekalaka) are recognized as Great Montana Ranches.

Moreover, the Hall will honor past champions in the "Recognition of Rodeo Achievement Award" category, including Wally Badgett and Butch Bratsky for their outstanding collegiate careers in rodeo.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, entirely composed of volunteers, is dedicated to honoring rodeo athletes while also funding a scholarship program for Montana high school rodeo athletes, the largest of its kind in the nation. Since its inception, the Hall has awarded $712,000 in scholarships to 256 students. The program awards $3,000 scholarships for the first two years of college education.

The primary fundraising event is the Hall’s Awards Banquet, with additional funds raised through the sale of Brand Blocks, which commemorate participants in the rodeo community.

This year's ceremony promises to be a gathering of rodeo legends, families and supporters showcasing the spirit of Montana rodeo culture.