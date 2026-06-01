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Montana high school rodeo finals set for June 8-13 at Kalispell

Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA)
MTN Sports
Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA)
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The Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals Rodeo is scheduled for June 8-13 at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell.

Contestants will compete in 16 events for year-end championships and the opportunity to represent Montana at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Lincoln, Neb., July 19-25. The state finals will be broadcast live on the Cowboy Channel Plus app, and a complete schedule of events is available at mhsra.org.

Montana High School Rodeo Association standings

May 30, 2026

Girls All-Around: 1. Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 611.5; 2. Abigail DeVos, Fort Shaw, 404; 3. Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 360; 4. Raenee Mapston, Belt, 377; 5. Everly Sarrazin, Livingston, 372; 6. Rainey Wilcox, Arlee, 337; 7. Jocie Roen, Musselshell, 313; 8. Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, 283.5.

Boys All-Around: 1. David Wagner, Whitehall, 344; 2. Tryan Knight, Wibaux, 341.50; 3. Tike Erickson, Hobson, 333; 4. Ryker Peterson, Livingston, 306; 5. Wacey Williams, Browning, 289.50; 6. Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow; 262; 7. JP Cornwell, Glasgow, 261; 8. Gage Mikkelson, Buffalo, 243.

Boys Cutting: 1. Jacob Heggie, Choteau, 80.

Bareback: 1. Azreal Lara, Columbia Falls, 148; 2. William Barnett, Absarokee, 146; 3. Wacey Williams, Browning, 140; 4. Kesler Harwood, East Glacier, 72; 5. Wylee Berglund, 69; 6. Hayden Reed, Hall, 44; 7. Chase Bireley, Richey, 10.

Barrel Racing: 1. Abigail DeVos, Fort Shaw, 150; 2. Jocie Roen, Musselshell, 143; 3. Isabella Moran, Kalispell, 142.50; 4. Havyn Vermandel, Shepherd, 135; 5. Olivia Martell, Three Forks, 135; 6. Landry Larson, Sidney, 121; 7. Raenee Mapston, Belt, 113; 8. Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, 97.

Pole Bending: 1. Mackenzie Martell, Three Forks, 148; 2. Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 143; 3. Olivia Martell, Three Forks, 141; 4. Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 139; 5. Tess Megill, Bigfork, 135.50; 6. Bree Werner, Clancy, 127.50; 7. Laney Rose Cote, Eureka, 119.50; 8. Allison Hershberger, 118.

Goat Tying: 1. Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 150; 2. Parker Lenhardt, Helena, 148; 3. Raenee Mapston, Belt, 144; 4. Jordan Stepper, Park City, 135; 5. Everly Sarrazin, Livingston, 134; 6. Kendel Gobbs, Glendive, 128; 7. Josie Robb, Bozeman, 126; 8, Janci Robbins, Dillon, 122.

Cowhorse: 1. Jocie Roen, Musselshell, 86.50; 2. Jacob Heggie, Choteau, 76; 3. JR Branger, Chinook, 55; 4. Laney Rose Cote, Eureka, 39; 5. Taylor Kellom, Hobson, 33.50; 6. Casen Gines, Powell, 29; 7. Reagan Jassen, Belt, 15; T8. Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 14; T8. Kora McCray, Geyser, 14.

Bull Riding: 1. Andy Wagner, Billings, 143; 2. Wacey Williams, Browning, 142.50; 3. Cameron Beall, Hamilton, 97; 4. Hutch Welker, Butte, 72; 5. Rio Luger, Busby, 65; 6. West Schroeder, Roscoe, 56.50; 7. Ryan Kendall, Ronan, 43; 8. Kas Whiteman, Browning, 38.

Breakaway: 1. Aspen Swenson, Huntley, 145; 2. Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw, 142; 4. Maizy Pulasky, Manhattan, 135; 5. Paisley Verhelst, Pryor, 123; 6. Raenee Mapston, Belt, 120; 7. Kylie Toavs, Shepherd, 117; 8. Jocie Roen, Musselshell, 109.

Trap Shoot: 1. Preston Lee, Choteau, 143; 2. Lane Bantz, Townsend, 108; 3. Hunter Freeman, Havre, 107; 4. William Barnett, Absarokee, 83; 5. Macie Schreckendgust, Kalispell, 80; 6. Wyatt Williams, Eureka, 62.50; 7. Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 41.5; 8. Jacob Heggie, Choteau, 14.5;

Tie-Down Roping: 1. Pacen Buller, Glendive, 144; 2. Blaise Bolich, Belgrade, 137; 3. Bryton Mikkelson, Buffalo, 130; 4. JP Cornwell, Glasgow, 128; 5. Gage Mikkelson, Buffalo, 127; 6. Tryan Knight, Wibaux, 126.5; 7. Sam Peterson, Three Forks, 126; 8. Brooks Bolich, Belgrade, 124.

Team Roping: 1. Gentre Coulter, Baker and Garrett Dowdy, Huntley, 134; 2. JP and Charlie Cornwell, Glasgow, 133; 3. Tryan Knight, Wibaux and Cooper Fisher, Hardin, 131; 4. Cooper McMillan, Huntley and David Wagner, Whitehall, 121; 5. Gage Mikkelson, Buffalo, 116; 6. Dylan Burger, Helena, 113; 7. Abigail and Cole DeVos, Fort Shaw, 112; 8. Tate and Trace Poppe, Fallon, 111.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Burke Nowak, Worden, 149; 2. David Wagner, Whitehall, 144; 3. Tike Erickson, Hobson, 133; 4. Ryker Peterson, Livingston, 128; 5. Ryan Morgan, Augusta, 108; 6. Talvin Champ, Cut Bank, 103; 7. Tryan Knight, Wibaux, 84; 8. Stockton Stroh, Roy, 53.

Saddle Bronc: 1. Colton Haase, East Helena, 150; 2. Kael Smith, Cascade, 110.5; 3. Trace Poppe, Fallon, 98; 4. Kesler Harwood, East Glacier, 57; 5. Stetson Seemann, Big Timber, 53; 6. Kash Bouma, Fairfield, 51; 7. Koby Saylor, Jordan, 46; 8. Cyler Yeager, Choteau, 24.

Rifle Shoot: 1. Isabella Moran, Kalispell, 123; 2. Bree Werner, Clancy, 96; 3. Hunter Freeman, Havre, 89; 4. Kyndal Becker, Simms, 78; 5. Tyzer Murgel, East Helena, 56; 6. Mesa Mettes, Bridger, 55; T7. Kaelyn Caraveo, Coffee Creek; T7. Ruby Ray, Whitefish, 37.

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