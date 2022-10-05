Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces honorees for 2023 induction class

WOLF POINT — The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 2023 induction class. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public from 12 trustee districts.

Criteria allowed for the election of one living inductee and one legacy inductee from those districts. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

The 2023 hall of fame selections are:

Jack and Andrea Billingsley of Glasgow; John and Catherine Etchart of Tampico (District 1 - Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, and Valley counties).

Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds of Brusett; Alfred Henry “Al” Johnson, Jordan (District 2 - Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux counties).

Robert J. “Jim” Wilson of Alzada; Laton Alton “L.A.” Huffman of Miles City (District 3 - Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, and Treasure counties).

Richard Dallas “Dick” Granell of Havre; Alfonse Valentine and Marie Theresa (Amssoms) Vercruyssen of Chinook (District 4 - Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, and Liberty counties).

Alan Dennis “Skip” Joseph of Great Falls; Charles Edward “Charlie” Morris of Great Falls (District 5 - Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, and Toole counties).

Wes and Tammy Schenk of Harlowton; Irwin Conrad Allen of Ryegate (District 6 - Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, and Wheatland counties).

Elanna Skorupa of Bridger; Robert Stuart Brownlee of Big Timber (District 7- Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Yellowstone counties).

Charles Gilbert “Chuck” Plymale of Townsend; Wesley Robert “Wes” Synness of Helena (District 8 - Broadwater, Jefferson, and Lewis and Clark counties).

Warren Howard Johnson of Gardiner; Donald W. “Donnie” Johnston, White Sulphur Springs (District 9 - Gallatin, Meagher, and Park counties).

Thomas Michael “Tom” Harmon of Kila; “Pat” McVay of Kalispell (District 10 - Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties).

Robert M. “Dr. Bob” Brown of Missoula; William M. “Bill” Holt of Lolo (District 11 - Mineral, Missoula, and Ravalli counties).

Daniel Calvin “Dan” Hill of Dillon; Esther Marie (Johnson) McDonald of Philipsburg (District 12 - Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, and Powell counties).

Per the organization's website, the inductions recognize the notable contributions of Montana cowboys, cowgirls, American Indians, communities, settlers, industries, landscape, rodeos, ranches and wildlife.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” DuWayne Wilson, the MCHF and WHC president, stated in a press release. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF and WHC’s website, www.montanacowboyfame.org.

