Montana Barrel Horse Association hosts summerlong 'family-oriented' races in Kalispell

KALISPELL — During the course of the summer, the Montana Barrel Horse Association (MBHA) hosts a series of barrel races at Majestic Valley Arena, and whether you are looking for a fun ride or to be competitive in the sport, these races have a ride for everyone.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

MBHA hosts 'family-oriented' barrel races in Kalispell

District five of the MBHA hosts around 15 barrel races every summer, which are open to anyone interested in riding.

While the barrel association offers a membership that would allow riders to qualify for the state championship in October, MBHA Dist. 5 president Kaylee Lily says it is not required to participate.

“If you want to come, I welcome you with open arms,” Lily said. “I have peewees that range from 2 years old, and I have senior riders that are well past 60, but we have a very wide range of riders, and we make it a family-oriented sport.”

For a rider like 14-year-old Annalynn Schreiner, she and her family come to these races as often as they can to help her perfect her craft.

Since beginning her barrel racing journey four years ago, open events like this one have been crucial to her development in the sport.

“I think it's really important because if we didn't have places like these and organizations, there wouldn't be anywhere really in the Flathead Valley to do any of it,” Schreiner said. “I mean, other than the rodeos, we'd have to go all the way down to Corvallis or Hamilton to do other ones, so I think that makes a big difference of being up here.”

However, for Schreiner, having a place to practice is only part of what makes these races special.

It is the people at the arena who treat her like their own family that have made the biggest impact on her riding.

“I think everybody here is super helpful, and nobody ever wants you to do bad, so everybody just helps you do your best,” Schreiner said. “I mean, it helps with my journey a lot, and I don’t think I’d be the rider I am without a lot of these people here.”

The next MBHA Barrel Racing event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 3.