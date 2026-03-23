BILLINGS — It's hard to believe ProRodeo is staring down its midseason, but that's the story. And rodeo's lucrative Cowboy Christmas run over the Fourth of July is just over three months away.

The high-paying Rodeo Houston wrapped up this past weekend, vaulting some into fantastic world standings position and leaving others with a sense of urgency chasing a spot in each event's top 15 to reach December's National Finals Rodeo.

WATCH below to see which local contestants — new and seasoned — are handling the heat:

Midseason heat: Which local cowboys, cowgirls lead PRORODEO's charge?

Which local contestants are turning heads? Which are on the outside looking in? And which are healthy and in position to make a move? MTN Sports' Scott Breen offers a snapshot in the video above.