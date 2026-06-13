KALISPELL — In the final Montana high school rodeo circuit of 2026, a big class of seniors was highlighted for their achievements during their careers.

For riders like Wilton Buffington from Miles City, who have been involved in rodeo most of their lives, the moment was bittersweet.

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MHRSA honors seniors in high school rodeo state finals

“It means a lot. I'm pretty grateful to be here and have the chances to do this because I know a lot of people don't,” Buffington said. “Kids don't get to have this chance and to be able to live it and do it. It's pretty cool, and I love it.”

For some athletes, like MHRSA Rodeo Queen Taylor Cartright, senior night was an opportunity for new beginnings and to pass the torch to younger athletes.

“I get to hand off the crown tomorrow night to one of my two friends who competed for the crown,” Cartwright said. “I'm just so excited that I get to be here tonight and be here with them, and I can't wait to go rodeo in Dillon in the fall.”

That sense of community from the seniors is felt by underclassmen like Brylie Sexton from Kalispell, who got help from a fellow rider Ruby Ray.

“I had a horse come up with some issues right before state, so that family's helped me a lot, and there's a lot of other great families out there that have held rodeos really tight," Sexton said. "Everybody's willing to help."

Now the seniors who are leaving hope the underclassmen behind them make the most of their time in the high school circuit.

“This rodeo, overall, it's fun. It's a great experience,” Buffington said. “I think it makes a lot of kids. They get that pressure, but then they learn how to keep calm and stay under the pressure and don't let it get to them.”

