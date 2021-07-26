Melstone's Sage Newman nails round lead at Cheyenne Frontier Days

(Editor's note: CFD media release)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The second performance of Cheyenne Frontier Days saw some first timers rise to the top.

Saddle bronc rider Sage Newman is thriving in his fourth year as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association member.

Newman struck again Sunday winning the second quarterfinal round with an 87-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s California Kiss. He is currently 11th in the world standings with a chance to vault higher riding success in Cheyenne. The Melstone cowboy is headed to this week's semifinals after cruising in his first ever appearance at Frontier Park.

Seth Peterson had the fastest time of the steer wrestling at 7.6. Peterson grew up near Minot, North Dakota, moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming where he is a recent graduate with degrees in agricultural business and finance. While at school his favorite class was finance because the movement of money was interesting.

Now, he may be putting those lessons to use. Peterson earned $1,951 for his fast time in steer wrestling and also finished second in the tie-down roping with a time of 11.7 to add another $1,424 to his bank account. He has advanced to the semifinals in both events and is in contention for Cheyenne Frontier Day’s All-Around Championship.

Fans couldn’t tell Sunday was Josey Murphy’s first breakaway roping effort in front of a Frontier Days crowd. Murphy now owns the rodeo's fast time after breaking Josie Eichler's record time of 4.3. This is the second year the rodeo has included breakaway roping, meaning records could fall again before the championship finals.

Murphy turned in a picture-perfect run stopping the clock a full second faster than anyone at 3.3 seconds. The sophomore at Panola College in Carthage, Texas, kept looking back at the scoreboard in disbelief while praising her horse as she rode out of the arena. Fans will have another chance to watch her during the Semi Finals.

The third quarterfinal round will start at 12:45 p.m. Monday with a new set of contestants.

RESULTS: Quarterfinals (third performance) - Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Wild River and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., on Carr Pro Rodeo’s First Kiss, 83 points each, $2,142 each. 3. Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 82, $1,224. 4, Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore., 78.5, $612.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Josey Murphy, Keachi, La., 3.3 seconds, $2,952. 2, Kerby Lane Anderson, Grover, Colo., 4.77, $2,214. 3, (tie) Tibba Smith, Hobbs, N.M., and Jordi Edens, Gatesville, Texas, 5.1, $1,106 each.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 11.0 seconds, $1,899. 2, Seth Peterson, Wellington, Colo., 11.7, $1,424. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 11.9, $949. 4, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 12.2, $475.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: First round – 1, Colt Cunningham, Rose, Okla., 80 points. 2, Dylan Schofield, Philip, S.D., 77. 3, Wyatt Lohman, Weatherford, Okla., 76. 4, Damian Brennan, Snyder, Texas, 75. Second round – 1, Bailey Bench, Oakley, Idaho, 71 points. 2, Locky Shepherd, Snyder, Texas, 67. 3, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont., 64. 4, Lucas Macza, High River, Alberta, 62.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 87 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s California KISS, $2,354. 2, (tie) Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 86.5, $1,471 each. 4, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 82.5, $589.

Team Roping: 1, Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., and Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 10.1 seconds, $1,847 each. 2, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 10.3, $1,386 each. 3, Curry Kirchner, Ames, Okla., and Austin Rogers, Crescent, Okla., 10.6, $924 each. 4, Philip Schuman, Johnstown, Colo., and Josh Fillmore, Penrose, Colo., 11.1, $462 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Seth Peterson, Wellington, Colo., 7.6 seconds, $1,951. 2, Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb., 10.2, $1,463 . 3, Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore., 12.0, $975 . 4, Mike McGinn, Huston, Idaho, 12.4, $488.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 17.61 seconds, $2,225. 2, Michelle Darling, Medford, Okla., 17.64, $1,669. 3, Lindsay Stock, Bozeman, Mont., 17.78, $1,112. 4, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.89, $556.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 82 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Touch N Go, $2,397. 2, Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., 80, $1,798. 3, Laramie Mosley, Palestine, Texas, $1,198.

Wild Horse Race: (one qualified ride) Team Meanus, $782.

RESULTS: Saturday, July 24 - Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Mat Turner, Gundagai, New South Wales, Australia, 77 points on Carr Pro Rodeo’s Dodge Avenger, $2,448. 2, Bodee Lammers, Stephenville, Texas, 75, $1,836. 3, Mike Fred, Wamego, Kan., 73.5, $1,224. 4, Keenan Reed Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 73, $611.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Josie Eichler, Newburg, Mo., Newburg, Mo., 4.3 seconds, $2,952. 2, Jayme Marcrum, Springtown, Texas, 5,1, $2,214. 3, Kayelen Helton, Stephenville, Texas, 5.2, $1,476. 4, Kirsten Smith, Fruita, Colo., 5.7, $737.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 11.3 seconds, $1,899. 2, Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn., 11.6, $1,424. 3, Jase Staudt, Nathrop, Colo., 12.4, $949. 4, Craig Leonard, Sonora, Texas, 12.6, $475.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: (one ride) 1, Kody Rhinehart, Rienzi, Miss., 71 points.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 85.5 points on Carr Pro Rodeo’s Hired Gun, $2,354. 2, Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, 84, $1,766. 3, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 81.5, $1,177. 4, Cameron Messier, Herald, Calif., 80, $589.

Team Roping: 1, Jason Stewart, Pendleton, Ore., and Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore., 9.3 seconds, $1,847 each. 2, Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz., and Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz., 9.5, $1,386 each. 3, Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D., and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb., 12.1, $924 each. 4, Cooper Bruce, Springer, Okla., and Reed Lewis Boos, White Cloud, Kan., 14.9, $462 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Chance Howard, Sadler, Texas, 6.0 seconds, $1,951. 2,(tie) Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla., and Jay Williamson, Iowa, La., 8.2, $1,219 each. 4, Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 8.8, $488.

Barrel Racing: 1, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 17.41 seconds, $2,225. 2, Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.75, $1,669. 3, (tie) Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas, and Shelly Mull, Amity, Ore., 17.79, $834 each.

Bull Riding: 1, Mason Spain, Forney, Texas, 84 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Outer Limits, $2,397. 2, Braden Richardson, Carthage, Texas, 82.5, $1,798. 3, Jesse Hopper, Mangum, Okla., 79.5, $1,198. 4, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 78.5, $599.

