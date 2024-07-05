Little Miss Livingston Roundup a gateway to future in rodeo

LIVINGSTON — Following steer wrestling Thursday at the 100th Livingston Roundup Rodeo, we saw a new Miss Livingston Roundup crowned.

Alongside her were three young girls that were named Little Miss Livingston Roundup.

“My famliy has been involved with the LRA for as long as I can remember," said 13 year old Lila Trzpuc. "I've been Little Miss for two years."

"I've been riding horses and donkeys for as long as I can remember. Next year I'm hoping to be in the rodeo," 14 year old Kassidy Evans said.

Lila and Kassidy weren’t just able to sign a piece of paper and be named Little Miss Livingston Roundup. Rather, they had to go through some tasks before it was official.

“It's like a little test, almost, where you answer questions in the office. You'll then go to the actual queening pageant and do some modeling and public speaking. Once you go through all of that" you can become Little Miss Livingston Roundup.

Both girls have been around rodeo for years and are just getting into the queening side of things. But they’ve both got eyes towards the future.

“Me and a friend are hoping to get some horses and train them to do some team roping in the future. Hopefully, eventually, make it up to Miss USA," Trzpuc said.

"I'm going to try and remain 'Little Miss' until I'm about 17. When I'm 18 I can try and be queen. I'll try and do flags and barrels up until that point," Evans said.

Keep an eye out for these two young cowgirls down the road.

