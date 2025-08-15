BILLINGS — Outdoor pro rodeo action returned to Billings Thursday night for the first time since 2019.

The newly-branded Rodeo Billings MetraPark's fairgrounds is offering $90,000 in added prize money and eager to attract contestants making that final push to reach December's National Finals Rodeo. Only the top 15 money winners in each event qualify for the 10-night event which ultimately crowns the sport's latest world champions. Regular seasons end September 30 for the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Let 'Er Buck: New Rodeo Billings off to hot start

Thursday night's outdoor setting, which seats approximately 3,500 fans before a 150-feet by 300-feet arena, marked arena's inaugural event. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m.

This week's stock contractors are Circle's J Bar J Pro Rodeo and Pickett Pro Rodeo of Texas. Pickett’s Night Crawler, earning multiple Bareback Riding Horse of the Year honors, is schedule to buck in Saturday's performance.