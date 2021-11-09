Las Vegas Events: 'Masks required for National Finals Rodeo'

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

LAS.VEGAS – Based on current State of Nevada guidelines that have been in place since September, Las Vegas Events announced Tuesday the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center will both require masks for entrance. Proof of vaccination is not required to gain entry.

When proof of vaccination isn’t a condition of entry for indoor events or in crowded outdoor settings throughout Clark County, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status are required to wear face coverings.

The Wrangler NFR will run from Dec. 2-11, while The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas will open Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 11.

Masks will also be required on the complimentary Teton Ridge NFR Express Shuttle buses that run from 24 sponsor hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center.

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR returns to Las Vegas attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the $10.257 million purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. In 2019, the event had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas, the official gift show of the Wrangler NFR, is one of the highlights of the Western extravaganza that transforms Las Vegas in December. Traditionally, the show has been the focal point for rodeo fans during the day, before heading off to the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center or live viewing parties and concerts each evening up and down the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown.

Average attendance over the past four shows in Las Vegas (2016-2019) is just under 250,000 over the ten days.

