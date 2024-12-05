Kelsie Domer passes Shelby Boisjoli-Meged for NFR Breakaway world title

(Editor's note: PRORODEO media release)

LAS VEGAS — A world champion opportunity was there for the taking and Kelsie Domer seized the moment.

With a strong blend of talent and consistency Domer won her first Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping world title Wednesday at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.

This was Domer's 10th world championship but the other nine came in the WPRA (2017-19 breakaway roping; 2012, 2017, 2020-21 all-around; 2012, 2018 tie-down roping).

"Absolutely," Domer said when asked if this was the best of her world titles. "That's because it was won in PRORODEO, and it was all year long. I worked hard for the other ones as well, but this one is just different."

Domer finished the season with $168,758 to claim the world crown. She edged Martha Angelone for top honors. Angelone, the 2022 National Finals Breakaway Roping world champ, earned $165,505 for the season.

Reigning world champ Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, who entered the NFR ranked No. 1, finished fourth in the world standings with $160,729, and eighth in the average.

Domer had a chance to go 10-for-10, but had a no time in Round 10 which left her wondering if she had won the world or even the average.

"I was nervous (waiting for the final results)," Domer said. "Haven (Meged) actually came up to me first and said, 'Congrats, world champ.' I kind of looked and he said, 'I know it for a fact,' and wanted to accept it, but I wanted to see my name up there first and hear them announce it. I thought since I didn't get that one roped, I didn't think I won the world, and I honestly didn't think I won the average until I came back around."

When Josie Conner, the world standings leader after Day 1 of the NFBR missed in Round 1, and Boisoli-Meged broke the barrier, the door was opened for Domer who powered to the average title with a 22.0-second time on nine head. That average win was worth $16,914 which was enough to overtake Angelone who finished fourth in the average and earned $7,978.

Angelone made a valiant charge at the world title winning Round 6 (1.9 seconds) and Round 10 (1.8 seconds) and was gracious in defeat.

"I needed to not miss the two calves I missed but it was a heck of a finals for all of us," Angelone said. "It was so cool that we were far back and came up and the opportunities we are getting this year for more money is awesome. I'm so happy for Kelsie, she is one of my good friends and she roped her butt off."

Domer was the top money earner at the 2024 NFBR with $35,721, followed by Angelone ($34,407).

"Honestly growing up (in Cherokee, Okla.) I never dreamed of this because it really wasn't a thing for us," said Domer, 34. "I was young, and I was naïve. I didn't know much about the WPRA. I rodeoed in junior high and high school and college is really when I learned about it and that's when dreams kind of changed. Still even then it wasn't this. Yes, we wanted this, but we had not got to dream about it because it wasn't a thing.

"This is cool to see how much has changed over the years and it is going to be cool to see if my little girl (Oaklynn Rae, 2) wants to do it she can dream of it starting today."

2024 NFR Breakaway

Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 3-4

First round: 1. Rylee A. George, 1.80 seconds, $6,197; 2. Taylor Munsell, 1.90, $5,128; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone and Josie Conner, 2.10, $3,526 each; 5. Maddy Deerman, 2.20, $1,923; 6. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.40, $534 each; 8. (tie) Macy Young and TiAda Gray, 2.5 each; 10. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.6; 11. Jackie Crawford, 2.8; 12. Rickie Fanning, 3.2; 13. Kendal Pierson, 4.0; 14. Danielle Lowman, 11.9; 15. Hali Williams, NT.

Second round: 1. Macy Young, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Josie Conner, 2.00, $5,128; 3. Jackie Crawford, 2.10, $4,060; 4. Rickie Fanning, 2.20, $2,991; 5. (tie) Martha Angelone and TiAda Gray, 2.60, $1,496 each; 7. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Kelsie Domer, 2.8 each; 9. Kendal Pierson, 2.9; 10. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Rylee A. George, 3.2 each; 12. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.3; 13. (tie) Hali Williams, Danielle Lowman and Taylor Munsell, NT.

Third round: 1. Kelsie Domer, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Hali Williams, 2.00, $5,128; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged and Macy Young, 2.10, $2,991 each; 6. Maddy Deerman, 2.30, $1,068; 7. TiAda Gray, 2.5; 8. Kendal Pierson, 2.7; 9. Jackie Crawford, 11.9; 10. Rylee A. George, 12.00; 11. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Danielle Lowman, Rickie Fanning and Josie Conner, NT.

Fourth round: 1. Hali Williams, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Jackie Crawford and Rylee A. George, 2.00, $4,060 each; 5. (tie) Danielle Lowman, Martha Angelone and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.10, $997 each; 8. (tie) Macy Young and Josie Conner, 2.2 each; 10. Rickie Fanning, 2.3; 11. Kelsie Domer, 2.4; 12. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.5 each; 14. TiAda Gray, 2.9; 15. Kendal Pierson, 12.0.

Fifth round: 1. (tie) Danielle Lowman and Rylee A. George, 1.70 seconds, $5,662 each; 3. (tie) Josie Conner and Hali Williams, 1.80, $3,526 each; 5. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Macy Young, 2.00, $1,496 each; 7. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.2; 8. Jackie Crawford, 2.4; 9. Kelsie Domer, 2.9; 10. TiAda Gray, 3.0; 11. Maddy Deerman, 3.5; 12. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Taylor Munsell, Rickie Fanning and Martha Angelone, NT.

Sixth round: 1. Martha Angelone, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.10, $5,128; 3. Rickie Fanning, 2.40, $4,060; 4. Kelsie Domer, 2.70, $2,991; 5. Hali Williams, 3.20, $1,923; 6. Rylee A George, 3.50, $1,068; 7. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 11.9; 8. Josie Conner, 12.1; 9. (tie) Kendal Pierson, Jackie Crawford, Danielle Lowman, Taylor Munsell, TiAda Gray, Maddy Deerman and Macy Young, NT.

Seventh round: 1. Danielle Lowman, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. Jackie Crawford, 2.20, $5,128; 3. (tie) Kelsie Domer and Martha Angelone, 2.30, $3,526 each; 5. TiAda Gray, 2.50, $1,923; 6. Macy Young, 2.90, $1,068; 7. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 12.2; 8. (tie) Rylee A. George, Hali Williams, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Taylor Munsell, Maddy Deerman, Josie Conner, Kendal Pierson and Ricky Fanning, NT.

Eight round: 1. Rylee A George, 1.70 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Josie Conner and Hali Williams, 1.80, $4,594 each; 4. Kelsie Domer, 1.90, $2,991; 5. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Kendal Pierson and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.00, $997 each; 8. (tie) TiAda Gray and Maddy Deerman, 2.2 each; 10. Martha Angelone, 2.3; 11. (tie) Jordan Jo Hollabaugh and Macy Young, 2.4 each; 13. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Danielle Lowman and Rickie Fanning, NT.

Ninth round: 1. Hali Williams, 1.90 seconds, $6,197; 2. (tie) Macy Young and Kendal Pierson, 2.10, $4,594 each; 4. (tie) Josie Conner and Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.30, $2,457 each; 6. Kelsie Domer, 2.70, $1,068; 7. Rickie Fanning, 3.7; 8. Rylee A. George, 3.8; 9. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 12.0; 10. (tie) Taylor Munsell, Danielle Lowman, Martha Angelone, TiAda Gray, Maddy Deerman and Jackie Crawford, NT.

Tenth round: 1. Martha Angelone, 1.80 seconds, $6,197; 2. Hali Williams, 1.90, $5,128; 3. (tie) Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Jackie Crawford and Kendal Pierson, 2.00, $2,991 each; 6. Josie Conner, 2.10, $1,068; 7. TiAda Gray, 2.3; 8. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.5; 9. Macy Young, 12.0; 10. Rickie Fanning, 12.3; 11. Kelsie Domer, Rylee A. George, Taylor Munsell, Maddy Deerman and Danielle Lowman, NT.

Average: 1. Kelsie Domer, 22.0 seconds on nine runs, $16,914; 2. Macy Young, 30.1, $13,722; 3. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 42.8, $10,850; 4. Martha Angelone, 17.2 seconds on eight runs, $7,978; 5. TiAda Gray, 20.5, $5,744; 6. Josie Conner, 26.4, $4,149; 7. Jackie Crawford, 27.4, $2,872; 8. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 28.0, $1,596; 9. (tie) Kendal Pierson and Rylee A. George, 29.7 each; 11. Hali Williams, 14.5 seconds on seven head; 12. Maddy Deerman, 15.5 seconds on six head; 13. Rickie Fanning, 26.6; 14. Danielle Lowman, 17.6 on four head; 15. Taylor Munsell, 3.9 seconds on two head.

World Standings: 1. Kelsie Domer, $168,758; 2. Martha Angelone, $165,505; 3. Josie Conner, $165,046; 4. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, $160,729; 5. Jackie Crawford, $157,107; 6. Taylor Munsell, $143,686; 7. Macy Young, $121,099; 8. Hali Williams, $118,983; 9. Maddy Deerman, $117,389; 10. Daniell Lowman, $112,355; 11. Rylee A. George, $106,641; 12. Rickie Fanning, $105,559; 13. Kendal Pierson, $99,137; 14. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, $95,235; 15. TiAda Gray, $93,110.

Total payoff: $277,500. Rodeo secretary: Eva Chadwick. Officials: Bobby Davis, Justin Lindquist, Ron Howard, Chris Horton and Monty Van Komen. Timers: Cindy Rosser and Cindy Gillespie. Announcers: Steve Kenyon and Bob Tallman. Specialty acts: Jennifer Nicholson, Kate & Tera Flitton and Ky Clark. Pickup man: Cody Kidd. Photographer: Clay Guardipee. Music director: Austin Lopeman.