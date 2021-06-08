Kaycee Feild snares Riggin Rally title in Darby; over $11,000

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

Kaycee Feild can add another line to his decorated ProRodeo resume.

Feild, one of only three five-time world champion bareback riders, won the Riggin Rally Xtreme Broncs bareback riding event in Darby, Mont., Sunday night.

"It was one of those days that's so much fun," said Feild, 34. "It was a blast. I had my family there and we got to take pictures in the arena with the buckle. It was a special night."

Feild split the win in section two of the Riggin Rally with a 90-point ride on Calgary Stampede's Bucking Night to advance to the finals where he posted a 92.5-point trip on J Bar J's Straight Moonshine. The ride on Straight Moonshine was the third-highest scored ride of the 2021 season.

"I had never been on (Bucking Night), but I saw that horse in Clovis (Calif.) with Wyatt Denny," Feild said. "I'm pretty horrible at remembering horses, but I remembered that one and I was pretty dang excited to have that one drawn. It was a cool little horse. I was hoping this horse was enough. I thought it could just be a nice jump-kicker and just not enough horse. It was fun. That was a trying little booger with a big heart."

Things only got better for Feild in the finals with Straight Moonshine.

"That ride was a blast," he said. "He left the chute really fast like a Calgary horse does, and he got going really fast right there and then angled right in front of the chutes. Then when I set my feet, he would throw his head back. It was one of those rides that was very memorable."

Feild earned $11,138. The Genola, Utah, cowboy entered Darby fifth in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $34,325.

"My motive last week when I was in the gym was this (Darby) could be a big one for me at a crucial time in the season," Feild said. "Reno (Nev.) starts in a couple of weeks, and I'm not really happy with where I'm at in the standings. I have a lot of work to do to catch the guys in front of me who are extremely good bareback riders. A lot has to go my way, and to pull this win off against everybody and to do it at this time of year gives me a lot of confidence."

Feild plans to return to action at the Strawberry Days Rodeo in Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 18 and then compete at the Reno Rodeo June 20-21.

In December at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Feild made history, winning his fifth world title and first since 2014. Feild, who also won world championships in 2011-14, is tied with ProRodeo Hall of Famers Joe Alexander and Bruce Ford for the most bareback riding world titles in PRCA history.

Feild, the son of the late ProRodeo Hall of Famer Lewis Field, also has 23 career NFR go-round wins in bareback riding, second only to Bobby Mote, who has 25.

"Winning six world titles goes through my mind every day," Feild said. "I write it down every day and read it every day. I mean this in the humblest way, but I plan on winning my sixth world championship this year."

