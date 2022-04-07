Kaique Pacheco wins PBR Everett; No. 4 in world standings

(Editor's note: PBR release)

EVERETT, Wash. – As the first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast (UTB) event in Everett, Washington, came to a close on Wednesday night and the 2022 world title race intensified, 2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) went back-to-back, collecting his second consecutive event title after going 2-for-2 inside of the Angel of the Winds Arena, winning the PBR Everett Invitational.

Just one week after a sweeping win in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Pacheco was a man on a mission in Everett.

Launching from No. 6 in the world standings as the night began, Pacheco concluded the one-day event in Everett as the No. 4 man in the world.

With just four UTB events left in the season before the start of the 2022 PBR World Finals on May 13 in Fort Worth, Texas, the former World Champion is now 189.5 points behind world leader Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil). Vieira was shut out in Everett as the incredible animal athletes of the PBR dominated all but nine cowboys.

Sitting just 96.34 points behind Vieira, world No. 2 Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) had a rough night in Everett just like the world No. 1, being bucked off of his Round 1 bull and not making it through to the championship round.

“Kaique’s moving up the world standings. He’s a man on a mission and just may be the man to beat,” said CBS Sports Network Commentator J.W. Hart. “Nothing is missing in his armor. He sees where they’re going. He tracks them. He’s not locking up. He’s doing everything exactly pinpoint perfect.”

As Wednesday began, Pacheco was paired with Surprise Package (Clay Struve/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) for Round 1.

He fired out of the chutes for 89 points to win the opening round, his third consecutive round win.

Selecting Pookie Holler (Dakota Rodeo/ Brian & Ashley Pintar/ Clay Struve/Chad Berger) as his opponent for the championship round, the stoic Brazilian was the last rider of the night.

Pacheco had the raucous Washington crowd at full volume as he was in complete control, delivering a picturesque 91.75-point ride to clinch the win, as well as an additional round victory.

“I’m so glad for the point I’m at now,” said Pacheco, having conquered 12 of his last 14 matchups. “I started low this year. I worked really hard. I’m at a good spot on the standings.”

While two other riders, Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) and Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia), went 2-for-2 on Wednesday night, Pacheco emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 180.75 points. He collected 137 world points and a check for $51,936.67.

Dougherty finished second to earn $24,667.17 and 86.5 world points. He rose to the No. 9 spot in the world standings after coming into the weekend at No. 13.

Early on Wednesday evening, Dougherty was paired with Facetious (Paradigm Bull Company) for Round 1. His 88-point score punched his ticket into the championship round.

The 23-year-old Texan then chose Marquis Metal Works Red Clark (Paradigm Bull Co/ Wentz) as his opponent in the final round. Red Clark, a formidable choice, had not been ridden since early January in New York City.

Doing the near impossible, Dougherty bested the powerful animal for 90.5 points.

Australia’s Fielder claimed third place at the inaugural event at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Earlier in the night, he was paired with Cold Shot (Jeb Fredericks/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) in Round 1, collecting an 82.75-point score and greenlighting himself into the championship round.

The 22-year-old young gun then chose The Punisher (Jeb Fredericks/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) for the final round, matching Dougherty’s 90.5 points.

Fielder collected 65.5 world points and $14,821.17 for his 2-for-2 performance, moving him from No. 26 in the world standings as the event began to No. 19 as it rolled to an end.

Paired with Buckeye (Howell Rodeo Company Inc./ Cow Punch Productions, LLC.) in Round 1, Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) rocketed from the chutes to collect an 87.5-point score.

Barbosa then selected Drago (Jeb Fredericks/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) for the championship round, knowing he needed to move himself up the leaderboard.

Coming down hard after 7.18 seconds, Barbosa collected a fourth-place finish for the night and maintained his hold on the No. 11 spot in the world standings.

For his efforts, he collected 38 world points and a check for $7,948.33 for his 1-for-2 night.

Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas) rounded out the Top 5 of the event, also with a 1-for-2 performance.

Richardson was paired with Soup in a Group (Wilks Ranch/ Clay Struve/ Dakota Rodeo/ Chad Berger) in Round 1, recording 86.5 points. In the championship round, his selection of Mezcal (Paradigm Bull Co) had the crowd cheering, but he was dispatched just short of 8 seconds.

Despite the championship round buckoff, the Texas cowboy earned 33 world points to move from No. 15 in the world standings to No. 14.

Local fan favorite Derek Kolbaba’s (Walla Walla, Washington) night ended early after he was bested by Skeeter Peter (Dakota Rodeo/ Mark Baker/ Clay Struve/Chad Berger) in a mere 2.96 seconds, which meant he did not advance to the championship round.

Ridin Solo (Cord McCoy/ Bill McCarty) earned the YETI “Built for The Wild” Bull of the Event title after his matchup with Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah). The exceptional bovine athlete was marked 46 points after launching Whitehorse to the dirt in 6.4 seconds.

The PBR Unleash The Beast next travels to Tacoma, Washington for the PBR Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, April 8-10 at the Tacoma Dome.

PBR Unleash The Beast - PBR Everett Invitational

Angel of the Winds Arena -Everett, Washington

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Kaique Pacheco, 89-91.75-180.75-137 Points.

2. Chase Dougherty, 88-90.5-178.50-86.5 Points.

3. Brady Fielder, 82.75-90.5-173.25-65.5 Points.

4. Dener Barbosa, 87.5-0-87.50-38 Points.

5. Austin Richardson, 86.5-0-86.50-33 Points.

6. Ezekiel Mitchell, 86.25-0-86.25-27 Points.

7. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 85.75-0-85.75-20 Points.

8. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 84.75-0-84.75-18 Points.

9. Mason Taylor, 83.75-0-83.75-16 Points.

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0.00

Brady Oleson, 0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0.00

Clayton Sellars, 0-0-0.00

Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0.00

Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0.00

Conner Halverson, 0-0-0.00

Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0.00

Casey Coulter, 0-0-0.00

Brandon Davis, 0-0-0.00

Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0.00

