Josh Frost wins Cody (Wyo.) Xtreme Bulls title

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

CODY, Wyo. — The irony of his name cannot be ignored. Josh Frost. What does he know about shivering and being cold? Not much because no bull rider is hotter than Frost these days.

In a career that includes four National Finals Rodeo berths and a second-place finish in the world, Frost has never had a run like this past week.

The 29-year-old captured his latest crown on Sunday, claiming the Cody (Wyo.) Stampede Xtreme Bulls title with an 89.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Stranger Danger.

Frost edged Trey Kimzey (86), delighting the packed house at Stampede Park.

"It was a really good event. I love being in Cody over the 4th. They sell out. The sun drops down and it cools off. It was 100 degrees, but the weather was perfect for the ride. And Frontier (Rodeo) gets us great bulls," Frost said. "I thought I had a chance with my draw. They rode the bull two or three times. The scores were a little lower, but I dang sure knew what that bull was capable of doing."

Frost stayed aboard, continuing his oven-mitt-required streak of success. Over the past week, he won at Cody and the West of the Pecos (Texas) Rodeo, tied for the victory at Rodeo of the Ozarks in Arkansas and finished in third place at the Greeley (Colo.) Stampede Xtreme Bulls.

He scored 90 in Texas and 86.5 in Springfield and followed it up with brilliance in Wyoming. The recent string of terrific showings, totaling $23,551 in winnings, leaves Frost ranked third in the PRCA | RAM World Standings as the Cowboy Christmas portion of the season arrives on the calendar.

"I would say this is the first time I have won this many in a row. I have been drawing good bulls and taking advantage of it," Frost said.

Frost's modesty is admirable. But there is more to his excellence than the right bulls. He follows a routine, checking boxes physically and mentally before he ever competes. The preparation inflates his confidence, making his runs more of a product of workouts than good fortune.

"The key is that you have to keep doing your basics, no matter if you are in the practice pen or the arena. Sometimes you might get bucked off. A lot of guys do. But you have to stick with the process," Frost said. "The mental part is big. Riding bulls is really simple. But it's also really easy to get into your own head, and that's why you see a lot of guys lose before they climb into the chute. So, I know I have to continue doing what I am doing because it's working."