Jose Vitor Leme wins PBR's Last Cowboy Standing

(Editor's note: PBR release)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) went 5-for-5 over two days at PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to win his first PBR Major, out-dueling Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) on a night that showcased one of the greatest displays of bull riding in the history of the sport.

Stars of the PBR put up eight rides of 90 points or more on the second night of the unique progressive-elimination format under the lights at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Leme rode three bulls for 90 points or more and extended his world standings lead to 361.5 points over No. 2 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil).

“This is my first major event (win) during the season,” Leme said. “For sure, I got a lot of important points today here. My next goal is to be a back-to-back World Champion. That’s one of my dreams, and I’ll ride for that.”

“I’ve watched every major in PBR and this is the best one I’ve ever seen,” said two-time PBR world Champion Justin McBride. “Jose has been nothing short of phenomenal this entire event. He had every kind of bull thrown at him, and he’s handled every one with perfection.”

In Round 2, Leme rode Drago (Jeb Fredericks/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 92.25 points, his highest ride score of the event. He continued his perfect evening atop Young Man’s Blues (Paradigm Bull Co./Jess Lockwood/Parker McCollum) for 90.75 points, winning Round 3. The Brazilian then made the 8 on Midnight Flyer (Paradigm Bull Company), scoring 88.75 points in Round 4.

In his final ride of the night, Leme bested Safety Meeting (Hruby/Kainz/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 91.25 points.

In addition to the 293 world points that the win earned him, Leme also collected a check for a total of $113,630.18 for his efforts across the two nights.

Taking home second place was Texas young gun Campbell. In a rematch for the ages, Campbell conquered Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch) for 95.25 points, the highest score of the weekend – as well as the second highest of the season – falling only .25 points shy of his previous score aboard the bovine athlete. The out also earned Woopaa the title of YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event, awarded for the highest bull score of the event.

In Round 3, Campbell came down early off of Lil 2 Train (Jane Clark/Gene Owen), but advanced to Round 4 based on his aggregate score, where the 2020 PBR World Finals event winner rode Dr. X (Universal Rodeo) for 90.5 points to clinch a berth in the final round. In Round 5, Campbell gritted out an 81.75-point ride on Mr. Winston (Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger).

For his efforts, Campbell earned $46,520.71 and 212 world points. Starting Monday night at No. 17 in the world standings, his second-place finish rocketed him to No. 6.

After a valiant effort across the two-day event, 2012 PRCA World Champion Cody Teel (College Station, Texas) settled into a third-place finish. The Texan cowboy had the crowd on its feet after delivering an exhilarating 94.5-point ride aboard Chiseled (Flinn/D&H Cattle Co.) in Round 2, the second-highest ride score of the night. In a heartbreaking moment in Round 3, Teel was thrown to the ground at 5.7 seconds by Buckin’ For Cash (Paradigm Bull Company) and then again came down hard in Round 4 against Tarabull (Rockin T Ranch).

Teel took home $7,227.81 and 57 world points, carrying him from No. 10 to No. 8 in the world standings.

With a fourth-place finish, Jesse Petri (Palestine, Texas) closed the gap in his campaign for Rookie of the Year. He now sits 107.92 points behind No. 1 rookie Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado). The young Texan earned his career-first 90-point ride aboard Diddy Wa Diddy (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty) in Round 2. The rookie was unable to defuse Boogie Bomb (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) after being flung to the ground at 5.67 seconds in Round 3. Round 4 was just as disappointing for the young gun as his matchup with Marquis Metal Works Draggin Up (Paradigm Bull Co./Marquis Metal Works) lasted a mere 5.03 seconds.

Petri collected 22 world points, moving him from No. 21 to No. 18 in the world standings.

2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) rode his Round 1 victory to a fifth-place finish for the event overall. Despite being bucked off his Round 2 bull War Dress (Jane Clark/Gene Owen) and Smooth Wreck (Diamond Willow/Clay Struve/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) in Round 3, the Texas cowboy picked up an $8,000 paycheck and 39 world points. Davis remains No. 3 in the world standings.

The top riders of the PBR will next travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the PBR Express Ranches Classic presented by PitBoss at the BOK Center July 31 and August 1.

PBR RidePass on PlutoTV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv [pluto.tv]. Tune to channel 720 for the latest programming schedule.

Professional Bull Riders - LAST COWBOY STANDING

Cheyenne, WY, 2021

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 85-92.25-90.75-88.75-91.25-448.00-293 Points.

2. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-95.25-0-90.5-81.75-352.25-212 Points.

3. Cody Teel, 89.75-94.5-0-0-0-184.25-57 Points.

4. Jesse Petri, 82.5-90-0-0-0-172.50-22 Points.

5. Cooper Davis, 91-0-0-0-0-91.00-39 Points.

6. João Ricardo Vieira, 0-90.5-0-0-0-90.50-21 Points.

7. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-89.75-0-0-0-89.75-17 Points.

8. Cody Nance, 88-0-0-0-0-88.00-22 Points.

9. Conner Halverson, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.

(tie). Daylon Swearingen, 86.75-0-0-0-0-86.75-19.5 Points.

11. Junior Patrik Souza, 86.25-0-0-0-0-86.25-17 Points.

12. J.T. Moore, 85.25-0-0-0-0-85.25-16 Points.

13. Eli Vastbinder, 84.75-0-0-0-0-84.75-12 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Toves, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Fideles Souza, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Stetson Lawrence, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Vinell Mariano, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Deklan Garland, 0-0-0-0-0-0.00