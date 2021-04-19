Jess Lockwood injured again in Oklahoma City

As the PBR makes it way back to Billings three weeks from Friday (May 14-16), local bull riding fans may be wondering whether they'll get to see Montana's world champion in action.

The scene Saturday night in Oklahoma City was a familiar one this season for Lockwood as the two-time world champion needed help leaving the dirt after enduring another beating on the Professional Bull Riders Tour.

Lockwood was bucked off Bandit in 3.8 seconds, then survived a couple of close calls after his dismount. Lockwood was clipped in the head before being stomped on his left quad. The wreck kept him out of Sunday's action but could've been a lot worse after landing flat on his back -- one of the most vulnerable positions for a bucked off rider.

Lockwood had already missed three events due to a broken jaw and a free hand injury. He told Justin Felisko of PBR.com before Saturday's ride that he needs to be more aggressive after the most disheartening start of his six-year career. Lockwood is only 3 for 15 this season.

"I just have been riding lazy," Lockwood told Felisko. "I haven't been aggressive, and I just need that aggression back. When I spur bulls, I ride better. So, shoot, it probably wouldn't hurt me to start spurring. It is mental. I have felt good physically. I have no excuse whatsoever.

"I feel good, but I am nodding, and it's like, 'OK, whatever.' It's just, eh. I'm just nodding my head and that's about all I am doing. I am just along for the ride. I am not in control right of the ride right now. I need to be aggressive."

Lockwood said regardless of being bucked off, he felt more aggressive after Saturday's ride.

Oklahoma City was big for Joao Ricardo Vieira. The Brazilian finished three for three, walking off with a 90-point championship ride and vaulting all the way to second in the latest world standings. Vieira, chasing his first world title, pocketed over $29,000. The PBR's Unleash the Beast tour is in Nampa, Idaho this weekend.

On the PBR's Velocity Tour, Jake Lockwood placed 8th in Grand Forks with an 84.5 point ride. Montana's Dakota Louis wasn't able to beat the eight-second mark.

PBR Unleash The BeastPBR Express Ranches InvitationalChesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. João Ricardo Vieira, 87.75-84.5-91-263.25-138.5 Points.

2. Marco Eguchi, 0-87.75-91-178.75-86.5 Points.

3. Colten Fritzlan, 0-86.75-89.75-176.50-67 Points.

4. Chase Dougherty, 0-85-91.25-176.25-63 Points.

5. Alex Cerqueira, 87.25-0-88.75-176.00-50 Points.

6. Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-88.75-0-88.75-40 Points.

7. Jose Vitor Leme, 0-87.5-0-87.50-23 Points.

8. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-87.25-0-87.25-21 Points.

9. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 86.25-0-0-86.25-21 Points.

10. Cody Teel, 86-0-0-86.00-18 Points.

11. João Henrique Lucas, 0-85.5-0-85.50-15 Points.

12. Junior Patrik Souza, 85-0-0-85.00-15 Points.

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Melancon, 0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Nance, 0-0-0-0.00

Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0.00

Brennon Eldred, 0-0-0-0.00

Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0.00

Rodrigo Melgar, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00

Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00

15/15 Bucking BattleEvent Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Kaique Pacheco, 94-94.00-59 Points.

2. Jose Vitor Leme, 92.5-92.50-49 Points.

3. João Ricardo Vieira, 91-91.00-44 Points.

4. Dener Barbosa, 88.25-88.25-38 Points.

Cole Melancon, 0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0.00

Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0.00

Derek Kolbaba, 0-0.00

Colten Fritzlan, 0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0.00

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Grand Forks Chute OutAlerus Center – Grand Forks, North DakotaEvent Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Austin Richardson, 82-84-86.5-252.50-39.5 Points.

2. Joe Hostetler, 86-85-0-171.00-30.5 Points.

3. Hunter Kelly, 88-80-0-168.00-18 Points.

4. Thiago Salgado, 86-0-0-86.00-9.5 Points.

5. Grayson Cole, 85.5-0-0-85.50-4.33 Points.

(tie). Laramie Craigen, 85.5-0-0-85.50-4.33 Points.

(tie). Dirlei Bonani, 85.5-0-0-85.50-4.33 Points.

8. Jake Lockwood, 0-84.5-0-84.50-4 Points.

9. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-84-0-84.00-2.5 Points.

10. Jake Gardner, 83.5-0-0-83.50-1 Points.

11. Conner Halverson, 77.5-0-0-77.50

12. River Stephenson, 75.5-0-0-75.50

13. Bob Mitchell, 64.5-0-0-64.50

Luis Blanco, 0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00

Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0.00

Seth White, 0-0-0-0.00

Justin Houston, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cardozo, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Skender, 0-0-0-0.00

Keith Hall, 0-0-0-0.00

Rubens Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Caic Cassio Carvalho, 0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 0-0-0-0.00

Jorge Valdiviezo, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0-0.00

Bradley Brittain, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Santana, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Werner, 0-0-0-0.00

Junio Quaresima, 0-0-0-0.00

Dylan Madsen, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Gleeson, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Hartman, 0-0-0-0.00

Cory Price, 0-0-0-0.00

Fernando Henrique Novais, 0-0-0-0.00

Juan Alonzo, 0-0-0-0.00

Devin Hutchinson, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody McCandless, 0-0-0-0.00

Christian Melgarejo, 0-0-0-0.00

Jacob Ramirez, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Souza Rodriguez, 0-0-0-0.00

Cimarron Rucker, 0-0-0-0.00

Ty Shaffer, 0-0-0-0.00

2021 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Kaique Pacheco, 14, 4, 7, 645.50, $104,812.05

2. João Ricardo Vieira, 18, 1, 7, 586.00, $94,376.98

3. Jose Vitor Leme, 8, 2, 6, 563.00, $99,293.69

4. Cooper Davis, 12, 1, 6, 517.50, $66,297.56

5. Dener Barbosa, 17, 0, 5, 320.33, $41,663.32

6. Colten Fritzlan, 12, 1, 3, 283.50, $47,598.30

7. Marco Eguchi, 11, 1, 4, 277.50, $42,983.92

8. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 14, 1, 3, 262.00, $36,579.04

9. Cole Melancon, 13, 0, 3, 260.00, $35,677.78

10. Silvano Alves, 14, 0, 4, 240.00, $25,328.96

11. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 15, 1, 4, 238.50, $40,391.61

12. Junior Patrik Souza, 18, 0, 4, 237.50, $25,746.70

13. Derek Kolbaba, 15, 0, 1, 223.00, $37,682.74

14. Boudreaux Campbell, 9, 1, 2, 214.00, $41,186.24

15. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 19, 1, 3, 196.00, $33,435.83

16. Alex Cerqueira, 13, 0, 3, 184.50, $25,858.52

17. Eduardo Aparecido, 11, 0, 1, 179.00, $22,871.05

18. Taylor Toves, 10, 0, 2, 163.50, $28,260.80

19. Kyler Oliver, 7, 0, 1, 163.00, $23,452.09

20. Cody Nance, 11, 0, 5, 130.16, $22,960.28

21. Jess Lockwood, 7, 0, 1, 119.50, $21,219.20

21. Cody Teel, 11, 0, 2, 119.50, $22,302.81

23. Mason Taylor, 10, 2, 3, 114.50, $24,516.45

24. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 14, 1, 2, 104.00, $12,308.08

25. Chase Dougherty, 14, 2, 4, 100.50, $20,288.75

26. João Henrique Lucas, 12, 0, 1, 99.00, $14,457.26

27. Claudio Montanha Jr., 13, 0, 0, 92.50, $13,169.25

28. Dalton Kasel, 9, 0, 1, 90.00, $13,651.39

29. J.T. Moore, 12, 1, 3, 82.00, $12,621.85

30. Lucas Divino, 9, 0, 2, 81.00, $23,474.00

31. Ezekiel Mitchell, 11, 1, 1, 78.50, $9,146.15

32. Jesse Petri, 9, 1, 1, 76.83, $9,610.66

33. Brennon Eldred, 9, 0, 1, 70.50, $11,058.93

34. Brady Fielder, 3, 1, 2, 69.00, $6,529.40

35. Austin Richardson, 8, 1, 2, 58.50, $12,120.32

36. Cody Jesus, 6, 1, 1, 54.00, $12,787.73

37. Kyle Jones, 10, 0, 1, 50.50, $7,492.39

38. Luciano De Castro, 11, 0, 3, 49.33, $20,195.00

38. Rodrigo Melgar, 11, 1, 2, 49.33, $7,988.09

40. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 10, 1, 2, 47.83, $7,528.38

41. Eli Vastbinder, 10, 1, 1, 47.50, $6,629.12

42. Kurt Shephard, 3, 0, 2, 44.33, $4,028.40

43. Aaron Kleier, 3, 1, 2, 42.00, $14,105.40

43. Marcus Mast, 12, 1, 2, 42.00, $7,949.59

45. Thiago Salgado, 10, 0, 2, 41.50, $7,026.58

