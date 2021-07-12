Jake Lockwood 2nd at PBR Touring Pro Major, Dakota Louis 4th

(Editor's note: PBR release)

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – As the lone rider to deliver a flawless performance in front of the electric crowd inside the Michiana Event Center Saturday evening, Grayson Cole (New Riggold, Pennsylvania) captured his first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event win, victorious at the PBR Bull Bash at MEC in Shipshewana, Indiana, one of the league’s four Touring Pro Division Majors.

The 21-year-old got off to a hot start in the opening round, tying for the Round 1 victory. Cole made the 8 aboard Outlaw (Hart Cattle Co./Hale) for 88 points, the second-best score of his three-year career with the PBR.

Cole then punctuated his perfect outing in the Hoosier state with a 69-point score aboard Hillbilly (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) in the championship round.

Courtesy of his golden finish, Cole earned a check for $14,408.81 and a critical 39.5 world points.

The Pennsylvania-native surged 26 positions in the world standings, climbing from No. 76 to No. 50 as he seeks his first-ever PBR World Finals qualification in 2021. Cole now trails the Top 30 and a berth to the elite Unleash The Beast by 85.92 points.

Second was Jake Lockwood (Volborg, Montana), earning 25.5 world points.

The Montana sensation clinched the silver finish after splitting the Round 1 win with Cole, registering his 88-point effort aboard Gator (Generations Pro Rodeo, Inc.).

Lockwood, however, had his hopes of victory come to a heartbreaking end when he was dispatched by Sugar Boom Boom (Cornwell Bucking Bulls/ Circle G) in an ever-close 7.44 seconds in the championship round.

The 21-year-old is now ranked No. 66 in the world, having risen 47 positions after beginning the event No. 113.

Covering War Face (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) for 87.5 points in Round 1, Venn Johns (Bixby, Oklahoma) was third.

The 47-year-old veteran left Indiana having earned a crucial 13 world points, elevated 43 positions in the world standings from No. 128 to No. 85.

As the only rider to capitalize on his double entry, three-time INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) Champion Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana) finished fourth and tied for fifth, earning a combined 12 world points.

Logging both of his scores in Round 1, Louis’ 86.5-point ride aboard Lucky Strike (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) earned him his fourth-place finish, while the Montana man’s 85.5-point effort atop Yippee High Cowboy (Generations Pro Rodeo, Inc.) allowed him to tie for fifth.

Louis, who is seeking his second consecutive trip to the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas Nov. 3-7, rose three positions in the world standings, climbing from No. 39 to No. 36. He now trails the Top 30 and seeded position on the premier series by 46.75 points.

Canadian star Logan Biever (Claresholm, Alberta) and Gage Gay (Staley, North Carolina) also tied for fifth inside Michiana Event Center, each collecting 4 world points.

Posting matching 85.5-point rides in the opening round, both riders covered Jason’s Pride (Lucas Cattle Co.).

In the world standings, Biever is now ranked No. 59, up one position from No. 60, while Gage is ranked No. 110, having climbed 20 positions from No. 130.

Amongst the competing bovine athletes, Medicine Man (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) was the high-marked bull of the event. Bucking in the championship round, Medicine Man was marked 45.5 points for his 1.24-secod buckoff of Louis.

The PBR Touring Pro Division will next travel to Springdale, Arkansas, July 16-17 for the Buckin’ in the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium, and Livingston, Montana, July 17 for the Livingston Classic PBR at Park County Fairgrounds.

PBR Touring Pro Division – PBR Bull Bash at the MECShipshewana, Indiana – Michiana Event CenterEvent Results (Round 1- Round 2 -Aggr. Score- World Points-Payout)

1. Grayson Cole [2], 88-69-157-39.5-$14,408.81

2. Jake Lockwood [1], 88-0-88-25.5-$8,764.34

3. Venn Johns [1], 87.5-0-87.5-13-$4,967.14

4. Dakota Louis [1], 86.5-0-86.5-8-$3,201.96

5. Dakota Louis [2], 85.5-0-85.5-4-$1,532.56

(tie). Logan Biever [1], 85.5-0-85.5-4-$1,532.56

(tie). Gage Gay [2], 85.5-0-85.5-4-$1,532.56

8. Rubens Barbosa [1], 85-0-85-0-4862.07

9. Allen Burkholder [1], 84.5-0-84.5-0-$431.03

(tie). Brandon Ballard [2], 84.5-0-84.5-0-$431.03

11. Keyshawn Whitehorse [1], 84-0-84-0-$0.00

(tie) Adriano Salgado [2], 84-0-84-0-$0.00

13. Seth White [1], 83.5-0-83.5-0-$0.00

14. Alex Jenks, 83-0-83-0-$0.00

15. Eli Byler [1], 80.5-0-80.5-0-$0.00

