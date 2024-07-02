Watch Now
Jackson Ward's 89 wins Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo Xtreme Bulls event

Posted at 8:47 PM, Jul 01, 2024

RED LODGE — Kansas took care of business in Montana on Monday as Jackson Ward wowed the Red Lodge crowd for an Xtreme Bull Riding victory.

The Goddard, Kansas, cowboy dominated Smokey for 89 points and a win in a performance to jump-start the historic Home of Champions Rodeo in Carbon County.

Upcoming performances are set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Red Lodge Fairgrounds with Thursday's Fourth of July round opening at 2:45 p.m.

Highlights of Monday's top rides can be seen in the video above.

