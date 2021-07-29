J.B. Mauney makes statement at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

(Editor's note: CFD release)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The fifth performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo will be a memorable one for J.B. Mauney from Cotulla, Texas.

Mauney is one of the most well-known bull riders in the sport’s history. He spent many years on the Professional Bull Riders tour and earned titles from that organization in 2013 and 2015. While he is a bull rider and has enjoyed a successful career, he wanted to compete in rodeos as well. He did that in 2009 and that was the only time he rode at the rodeo in Frontier Park. He’s competing full-time for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association this year and is climbing up the standings very quickly.

Mauney competed in Quarterfinals 5 here on Wednesday and scored 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Eagle Eye for the day’s win. He will compete here again in Quarter Finals 6 and even though his score of 87.5 points advances him to the Semi Finals, he could add to his earnings.

The last time Mauney competed here was 12 years ago, longer than most bull riders’ careers. He had a sixth-place finish at that time and is not settling for that or slowing down one bit. Mauney is currently third in the PRCA World Standings and is nearly assured a spot at his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this year.

The bareback riding winner of the day was Tim O’Connell, from Zwingle, Iowa, who was the champion here in 2017. O’Connell has three world championships to his credit and is first in the world standings. Another championship at the “Daddy of ‘em All” could help him secure another gold buckle. Right behind O’Connell was another three-time world champion bareback rider, Will Lowe, from Amarillo, Texas. Lowe is ahead in the Cheyenne title count. He won the bareback riding here in 2009, 2012 and 2018. He is 20th in the world standings. Success here could help him qualify for rodeo’s championships a 16th time.

Lindsay Sears from Ropesville, Texas, has two champion barrel racing buckles from Cheyenne. She earned them in 2008 and 2010 on her great horse Martha. The big sorrel mare helped carry Sears to two world championships. When she entered the arena today, she was on Martha’s half-brother that she calls “M.” Sears competed here this year for the first time since 2012 and judging by her 17.57-second run, she made a good decision. She won Quarter Finals 5 and will be back for the Semi-Finals.

Thursday’s rodeo will complete the Quarter Finals. Rodeo action begins at 12:45 p.m. on with a new set of contestants in all events but bull riding. Those contestants will have a second opportunity to advance to the Semi-Finals.

RESULTS: Quarterfinals (fifth performance) - Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Wild Rose, $2,4484. 2, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 86, $1,836. 3, Jayco Roper, Oktaha, Okla., 82.5, $1,224. 4, Nate McFadden, Elsmere, Neb., 82, $611.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Makayla Mack, Hennessey, Okla., 4.6 seconds, $2,952. 2, Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 5.1, $2,214. 3, Taya McAdow, 5.3, $1,476. 4, Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 5.6, $737.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Glenn Jackson, Okmulgee, Okla., 10.3 seconds, $1,899. 2, Hunter Reaume, Meeteese, Wyo., 11.6 3, Ladd King Kaysville, Utah, 12.0, $949. 4, Brice Meyers, Mabank, Texas, 12.4, $488.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: First round leaders– 1, Colt Cunningham, Rose, Okla., 80 points. 2, Jade Taton, Kersey, Colo., 78. 3, Dylan Schofield, Philip, S.D., 77. 4, (tie) Wyatt Lohman, Weatherford, Okla., and Rowdy Dunklin, Malakoff, Texas, 76. Second round leaders – 1, Matt Shannon, Prineville, Ore., 75 points. 2, Bailey Bench, Oakley, Idaho, 71. 3, Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 69. 4, Locky Shepherd, Snyder, Texas, 67. Total on two: 1, Schofield, 144 points. 2, Wells, 143. 3, Lucas Macza, High River, Alberta, 136. 4, Clayton Atkinson, Casper, Wyo., 133.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cort Scheer, Bluff Dale, Texas, 82 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo’s Outclassed, $2,354. 2, Brody Wells, Powell, Wyo., 81, $1,766. 3, Lane Schuelke, Newell, S.D., 79, $1,177. 4, Martin Joyce, Juntura, Ore., 76, $589.

Team Roping: 1, (tie) Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins III, Columbus, Kansa; and Seth Driggers, Pearcy, Ark., and Trent Vaught, Mena, Ark., 9.5 seconds, $1,617 each. 3, Paul Beckett, Laramie, Wyo., and Jayden Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 9.9, $924 each. 4, Eric Martin, Aurora, Colo., and Ryon Tittel, Pueblo, Colo., 10.3, $462 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb., 7.2 seconds, $1,951. 2, Colton Swearingen, Piffard, N.Y., 7.5, $1,463 . 3, Brian Snell, Wheatland, Wyo., 8.1, $975 . 4, Grayson Allred, Edmond, Okla., 8.7, $488.

Barrel Racing: 1, Lindsay Sears, Ropesville, Texas, 17.57 seconds, $2,225. 2, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 17.58, $1,669. 3, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 17.66, $1,112. 4, Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla., 17.83, $556.

Bull Riding: (three rides) 1. J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Eagle Eye, $2,397. 2, Trey Kimsey, Strong City, Okla., 83.5, $1,798. 3, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 79.5, $1,198.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Cowboy Dream, $782. 2, BNC construction, $587. 3, James Federer, $391. 4, Shockers, $196.

