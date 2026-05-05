MISSOULA — The one-of-a-kind spectacle that is rodeo draws in fans of all ages and all walks of life, and longtime PRCA announcer Barney Sheridan has a hunch why that is.

"Everybody regardless of if you're a 3-year-old or if you're 83, at some point in their life everybody has dreamed of being a cowboy," he said. "And so it's great to include the fans in what we do, to watch them get up and dance and clap their hands and just have a wonderful time."

Sheridan was the announcer for the University of Montana's Spring Rodeo last week at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, and thousands of fans were treated to the unique show on two idyllic evenings.

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'It feels like Montana': UM Spring Rodeo draws thousands of fans to fairgrounds

Longtime rodeo fan Tasha Jones noted that a big draw is watching cowboys and cowgirls compete in events that require a tremendous amount of poise and courage.

"These athletes are the most brave to do what they do and so it's so fun to watch, and the environment is amazing here, it's beautiful," she said. "It's a family event and it feels like Montana. And on a beautiful night like this, why wouldn't you be here?"

People of all ages and with varying degrees of rodeo knowledge — from former cowboys and cowgirls to first-timers — packed the grandstands both evenings, and Sheridan, whose voice is a big part of the fan experience, noted that he tries to make the events accessible to everyone.

"We try to make sure everyone is having a great time and involve everyone in ... what's happening in the arena," he said. "Try to make sure the adults are having a wonderful time, the kids that are 5 and 6 years old have a great time, as well. The challenge is to make sure everybody has a great time."