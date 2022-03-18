Inaugural NFR Playoff set for Puyallup in September

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The inaugural NFR Playoff will play a giant role toward reaching Las Vegas when it pays out $1 million the second weekend of September.

The NFR Playoff will take place at the Puyallup Rodeo at the Washington State Fair, Sept. 8-11, and will crown the champions of the season-long NFR Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky. The $1 million payout just before the PRCA regular season ends on Sept. 30 will play a key role in catapulting athletes into the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge.

"We are proud to have the NFR Playoff as a part of the storied Puyallup Rodeo and it will offer a great payout for our athletes and crown NFR Playoff Series champions," PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. "It will also play a huge factor in helping them secure berths for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo."

The Top 23 competitors in each event from the NFR Playoff Series Standings – plus each winner from the NFR Open powered by RAM, July 13-16, in Colorado Springs, Colo. – will compete for their share of $1 million in Puyallup.

"We're really excited about partnering with the PRCA to be the NFR Playoff," said Jeff Hogan, chairman of the Puyallup Rodeo Committee and 2022 president of the Washington State Fair. "We're excited to host this $1 million finale. After coming out of the pandemic, we see this as something very exciting for our community and for the Washington State Fair."

The Washington State Fair is one of the largest state fairs in the United States with more than one million people attending annually.

In addition to bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, breakaway roping will be held at the NFR Playoff.

"All eyes will be on this event at the end of the year with NFR berths on the line," said Jimmie Munroe, WPRA President. "We are excited to have breakaway roping included with equal money and can't wait to see all the action play out in this unique environment alongside the Washington State Fair."

The NFR Playoff will air on The Cowboy Channel and stream on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App. For more information, visit cowboychannelplus.com.

The ProRodeo season concludes Sept. 30. The Top 15 athletes in the PRCA | RAM World Standings in each event will qualify for the 2022 Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge.

