Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces new Women's RODEOHOUSTON® Event

(Editor's note: PRCA media release)

HOUSTON - Tuesday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that women’s breakaway roping will debut at the RODEOHOUSTON Super Series in 2022.

Breakaway roping, sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), is an allwomen’s event that has recently been added to professional rodeos across the country. At the National Finals Breakaway Roping in Arlington, Texas, the 2020 WPRA World Champion was crowned.

“Breakaway roping is the fastest-growing event in rodeo, and we are thrilled to feature our second women’s rodeo event at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Like women’s barrel racing, breakaway roping is fast-paced and requires strong horsemanship skills, and it’s an event that promises to keep rodeo fans on the edge of their seats.”

Breakaway roping will be held seven nights during the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series, a tournament-style competition that crowns an event champion in bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, women’s barrel racing, and now, women’s breakaway roping. RODEOHOUSTON will offer equal pay in the breakaway roping event. Champions in all events earn $50,000 on top of their Super Series earnings.

“This is truly a monumental day for the women in breakaway roping,” said Jimmie Munroe, WPRA President. “Not only will they have the opportunity to compete and showcase their talent on one of rodeo’s largest stages, but they will do so with equal prize money. The WPRA has had a long-standing relationship with RODEOHOUSTON and we are excited to expand our partnership to feature a second all-women’s event at this historic rodeo.”

2022 Women’s Breakaway Roping Schedule:

• Breakaway roping will be included in one performance in each Super Series, with performance dates to be announced.

• The top two athletes from each performance will advance to the Semifinal round, for a total of 10 athletes.

• Top four athletes from the Semifinal round will advance directly to the Championship Shootout Round on Saturday, March 19.

“It’s been great to see breakaway roping have the success it is having at PRORODEO® events across North America,” said Tom Glause, PRCA Interim CEO. “RODEOHOUSTON welcoming the ladies of breakaway is yet another example of that.”

RODEOHOUSTON has been a WPRA sanctioned event for decades, with earnings from the RODEOHOUSTON Super Series counting toward qualification for the NFR and the WPRA World Standings.

“The WPRA is very pleased and excited that RODEOHOUSTON has decided to add breakaway roping to the line-up of their iconic rodeo for the 2022 edition,” said Jolee Jordan, WPRA Roping Director. “It is awesome that WPRA members will have the opportunity to compete at the largest rodeo in ProRodeo and we look forward to growing the ropers' relationship with RODEOHOUSTON in the future."