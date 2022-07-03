HIGLIGHTS & RESULTS: Livingston Roundup Rodeo

LIVINGSTON - Below are results from the Livingston Roundup Rodeo through July 2.

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jayco Roper, 87.5 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Right Spur; 2. Brice Patterson, 79.5; 3. Lane McGehee, 75.5; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 75; 5. Will Lowe, 70; 6. Mark Kreder, 69.

Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Stockton Graves, 4.0 seconds each; 3. (tie) Gavin Soileau and Jaret Whitman, 4.1 each; 5. (tie) Ty Allred and Denver Berry, 4.2 each.

Team roping leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 4.5 each; 4. (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.6 each.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Sage Newman, 85 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Brush Ninja; 2. Tanner Butner, 82.5; 3. (tie) Byron Gilliland and Jesse Kruse, 79 each; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.3 seconds; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 7.5; 3. King Pickett, 7.7; 4. (tie) Tyler Boxleitner and Dakota Felton, 8.2 each; 6. Tyson Durfey, 8.6.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.26 seconds; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.42; 3. Jordan Driver, 17.61; 4. Zoe Braman, 17.65; 5. Taylour Russell, 17.72; 6. Andrea Busby, 18.02.

Bull riding leaders: 1. JR Stratford, 88.5 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Simply Irresistible; 2. Jackson Ward Ward, 82; 3. Trey Holston, 80.5; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $218,865.

Stock contractors: New West Rodeo Productions, Silver Creek Rodeo, Korkow Rodeos and Jake Hannum.

