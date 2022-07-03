Watch Now
More SportsRodeo

Actions

HIGLIGHTS & RESULTS: Livingston Roundup Rodeo

Posted at 8:36 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 10:36:53-04

LIVINGSTON - Below are results from the Livingston Roundup Rodeo through July 2.

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Jayco Roper, 87.5 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Right Spur; 2. Brice Patterson, 79.5; 3. Lane McGehee, 75.5; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 75; 5. Will Lowe, 70; 6. Mark Kreder, 69.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Stockton Graves, 4.0 seconds each; 3. (tie) Gavin Soileau and Jaret Whitman, 4.1 each; 5. (tie) Ty Allred and Denver Berry, 4.2 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.3 seconds; 2. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 4.5 each; 4. (tie) Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, Manny Egusquiza Jr./Walt Woodard, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.6 each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Sage Newman, 85 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Brush Ninja; 2. Tanner Butner, 82.5; 3. (tie) Byron Gilliland and Jesse Kruse, 79 each; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.3 seconds; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 7.5; 3. King Pickett, 7.7; 4. (tie) Tyler Boxleitner and Dakota Felton, 8.2 each; 6. Tyson Durfey, 8.6.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.26 seconds; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.42; 3. Jordan Driver, 17.61; 4. Zoe Braman, 17.65; 5. Taylour Russell, 17.72; 6. Andrea Busby, 18.02.
Bull riding leaders: 1. JR Stratford, 88.5 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Simply Irresistible; 2. Jackson Ward Ward, 82; 3. Trey Holston, 80.5; no other qualified rides.
Total payoff: $218,865. 
Stock contractors: New West Rodeo Productions, Silver Creek Rodeo, Korkow Rodeos and Jake Hannum.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119