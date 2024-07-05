HIGLIGHTS: 100th Livingston Roundup Rodeo

LIVINGSTON — Watch Highlights above of the 4th of July performance at the 100th Livingston Roundup Rodeo.

All-around cowboy: Edward Ramirez, $901, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Richmond Champion, 86 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Candy Coated, $6,521; 2. Weston Timberman, 85, $5,000; 3. Rocker Steiner, 84, $3,695; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Tilden Hooper, 82.5, $1,956 each; 6. Leighton Berry, 81, $1,087; 7. (tie) Jaceklane Frost, Donny Proffit and Brayze Schill, 80, $507 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Gavin Soileau, 3.5 seconds, $4,986; 2. Kyler Dick, 3.6, $4,399; 3. Will Lummus, 4.2, $3,813; 4. (tie) Austin Eller, Ty Erickson, Sam Goings and Dylan Schroeder, 4.3, $2,566 each; 8. Kyle Whitaker, 4.4, $1,760; 9. (tie) Olin Hannum, Timmy Sparing and Jaret Whitman, 4.5, $1,173 each; 12. Stan Branco, 4.6, $587.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 3.8 seconds, $4,974 each; 2. (tie) Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden and Koby Sanchez/Trace Porter, 4.0, $4,400 each; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.1, $3,826; 5. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.3, $3,252 each; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $2,678; 8. (tie) James Arviso/Denton Dunning and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.6, $2,200 each; 10. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 4.7, $1,913; 11. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, Tee Luttrell/Chris Young and Dwight Sells/Cody Lansing, 4.8, $1,339 each; 14. Tee McLeod/Sid Sporer, 5.1, $765; 15. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.4, $383.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Layton Green, on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Birthday Suit, Dawson Hay, on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Roller Coaster, and Traylin Martin, on Big Bucks Rodeo's Freckles, 84 points, $4,891 each; 4. Zeke Thurston, 83.5, $2,306; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen, Josh Davison, Parker Kempfer, Coleman Shallbetter and Kolby Wanchuk, 83, $797 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) John Douch and Cash Enderli, 8.0 seconds, $5,823 each; 3. Kyle Lucas, 8.4, $4,991; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Cory Solomon, 8.6, $3,952 each; 6. (tie) Tuf Case Cooper and Colton Farquer, 8.7, $3,120 each; 8. (tie) Chisum Allen and Bryce Derrer, 8.8, $2,288 each; 10. Hunter Herrin, 9.0, $1,664; 11. Randall Carlisle, 9.1, $1,456; 12. (tie) Joel Harris, Cody Henderson and James Ramirez, 9.2, $901 each; 15. Austin Hines, 9.5, $416.

Barrel racing: 1. Summer Kosel, 16.97 seconds, $9,063; 2. Paige Jones, 17.06, $7,251; 3. Chloe Gray, 17.19, $5,891; 4. Andrea Busby, 17.22, $4,532; 5. Tillar King, 17.25, $3,625; 6. Jordon Briggs, 17.27, $2,719; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 17.28, $2,266; 8. Tara Seaton, 17.29, $2,039; 9. Tammy Stedmen, 17.31, $1,813; 10. Braidy Howes, 17.32, $1,586; 11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.34, $1,360; 12. Hailey Kinsel, 17.35, $1,133; 13. Abigail Knight, 17.37, $906; 14. Sharin Hall, 17.39, $680; 15. Milee Dailey, 17.44, $453.

Bull riding: 1. Tristan O'Neal, 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo's Chandler's Dream, $6,317; 2. Josh Frost, 88.5, $4,843; 3. Fulton Rutland, 87, $3,580; 4. (tie) Shane Proctor and Wacey Schalla, 86, $1,895 each; 6. Taylor Toves, 85.5, $1,053; 7. Jestyn Woodward, 84, $842; 8. Braden Richardson, 82.5, $632.

Total payoff: $262,412.

Stock contractor: Silver Creek Pro Rodeo.

Sub-contractors: TNT Pro Rodeo, Big Bucks Rodeo, New West Rodeo Productions and Bailey Pro Rodeo.

Rodeo secretary: Tenisha Hoptowit. Officials: Joe Bob Locke, Montana Barlow and Steven Birnie.

Timers: Amber Schmutz and Leasa Stratton.

Announcer: Steve Kenyon.

Specialty acts: John Payne, Haley Procto Proctor and Maddie MacDonald.

Bullfighters: Cade Burns and Koby Ruff.

Clown/barrelman: Denny Halstead.

Flankmen: Jared Rydalch, Dee Bland and Mike Johnson.

Chute boss: Randy Schmutz.

Pickup men: Andy Bolich and Quentin McCauley.

Music director: Derreld Yost.

Photographers: Josh Homer and Kristen Schurr.