Red Lodge Highlights: Wright brothers, Wade/Thorp, Kinsel among Round 2 stars

RED LODGE — Team roping's reigning back-to-back world champions are at it again.

Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp captured the 96th Home of Champions Rodeo lead Thursday night with a time of 4.4 seconds in Red Lodge. Wade entered this Cowboy Christmas week No. 10 in the PRCA money standings while Thorp is No. 9.

Watch Thursday's Round 2 action

Hightlights: Wright brothers, Wade/Thorp, Kinsel among Red Lodge Round 2 stars

Current No. 1 team roping duo Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves missed their steer for a no-time in Thursday's Round 2.

Three of Utah's Wright brothers put on a show in saddle bronc riding. Nine-time world champion Stetson shared an 85.5 ride with Rusty, both currently splitting 4/5 at the rodeo. Ryder Wright, sitting No. 1 in the world, was right behind scoring 85.

Four-time barrel racing world champion Hailey Kinsel was out of the money in a time a 17.92. Surprisingly, this was only Kinsel's second run at the Home of Champions Rodeo.

"Not because I didn't want to, I just couldn't draw up right," she told MTN Sports. "I had entered, and entered, and entered and got drawn out of slack several times. So, I finally got a day where I could make it.

"The last time I was here (in 2018) was super special. I ran my horse, Sister ... she won the rodeo by half a second."

Kinsel, No. 5 in the PRCA's world standings, is scheduled to ride in Livingston's Fourth of July performance Friday.

R.C. Landingham firmly took control of the bareback lead spurring his way to 90 points on Brookman Rodeo's Snake Bite.

Updated leaders - Home of Champions Rodeo

Red Lodge, Mont., July 2-4