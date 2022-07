HIGHLIGHTS, RESULTS: 12th annual Rodeo Roundup

ROUNDUP — Below are the results of the 12th annual PRCA Rodeo Roundup over the 4th of July at the Musselshell County Fairgrounds in Roundup.

Bareback riding: 1. Tristan Hansen, 76 points on Powder River Rodeo's Jungle Fever, $654; 2. (tie) Jake Kesl and Tucker Zingg, 75.5, $409 each; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Anderson, 6.0 seconds, $921; 2. Newt Novich, 7.7, $691; 3. Jaden Whitman, 8.3, $461; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: 1. Jack Graham/Reno Eddy, 6.6 seconds, $1,329 each; 2. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 7.7, $1,100; 3. Grady Quam/Riley Wilson, 8.2, $871; 4. Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 9.1, $642; 5. Miles Kobold/Clint Brower, 11.2, $412; 6. Jade Stoddard/Jesse Hines, 12.3, $229.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Cree Minkoff, 85.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Night Hawk, $880; 2. Liam Pauley, 84.5, $660; 3. Alan Gobert, 83.5, $440; 4. Talon Elshere, 81, $220.

Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 13.1 seconds, $1,015; 2. Caleb Berquist, 18.2, $761; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: 1. Erin Williams, 18.88 seconds, $1,024; 2. Abigail Knight, 18.99, $877; 3. Lisa Warfield, 19.15, $731; 4. Adrianna Rohrer, 19.29, $634; 5. Leanne Sine, 19.47, $487; 6. Jordan Payne, 19.48, $390; 7. Rebecca Eliasson, 19.49, $292; 8. Carmel Wright, 19.54, $195; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 19.57, $146; 10. Rene Cloninger, 19.63, $97.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

Total payoff: $24,276. Stock contractors: Powder River Rodeo and Big Stone Rodeo Inc. Rodeo secretary: Irene Singer. Offical: Montana Barlow. Timers: Irene Singer and Suni Olkjer. Announcer: Jeff Marn. Bullfighters: Kaleb Barrett and Cody Emerson. Clown/barrelman: Scot Allerdings. Flankman: Hank Franzen. Pickup men: Tate Sheperd and Troy Crowser. Music director: Cassidy Marn.