CODY, Wyo. - Rexburg, Idaho's Garrett Smith claimed the Xtreme Bull Riding title at the 2022 Cody Stampede on Thursday night, riding Front & Center for 91 points.

For the nightcap, Canada's Zach Mercer claimed the bull fighting crown as part of the Bull Fighters Only Tour. Mercer scored 86 points on a scale to 100 based upon elusiveness from the bull and the style points involved.