HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 winners crowned at Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo

RED LODGE — Celebrating 95 years of tradition, the 2024 Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge crowned its winners Thursday during a matinee finale on the Fourth of July.

Thursday's top performances can be seen in the video above.

A standing-room only crowd was on hand to watch world champions and others chasing gold buckles. Steer wrestler Tanner Brunner turned in a blazing time of 3.3 in the final performance to win the event and pocket $3,456.

Team ropers Cyle Denison and Tanner Braden also produced a winning time 3.5 seconds to ignite Thursday's crowd and pocket $4,794 apiece.

Bull riding was hard on cowboys with only three qualified rides over three days. Colton Byram twisted for 84 points Thursday to split the win with Dalton Walling. Each earned $4,357 while Kobe Whitford placed third with 82.5 — good for $3,223.

Complete results:

Bareback riding: 1. Cooper Filipek, 88 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' No. 646, $3,412; 2. (tie) Tristan Hansen and Rocker Steiner, 86.5, $2,275 each; 4. Orin Larsen, 86, $1,251; 5. (tie) Keenan Hayes and Kody Lamb, 85, $682 each; 7. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Mason Stuller, 84.5, $398 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Brunner, 3.3 seconds, $3,456; 2. (tie) Justin Shaffer and Jacob Talley, 3.8, $2,846 each; 4. (tie) Cody Cabral and Logan Kenline, 4.0, $2,134 each; 6. (tie) Tucker Allen, Michael Bates Jr. and Gavin Soileau, 4.1, $1,626 each; 9. (tie) Caden Camp, Stephen Culling, Matt Deskovick, Mike McGinn, Cody Pratt and Joe Wilson, 4.2, $339 each.

Team roping: 1. Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden, 3.5 seconds, $4,794 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.0, $4,230; 3. Coy Brittain/Michael Fortenberry, 4.1, $3,666; 4. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 4.2, $3,102; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.3, $2,538; 6. Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 4.4, $2,256; 7. (tie) Cache Burnside/Cody Burnside, Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.5, $1,692 each; 10. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, Howard Hutchings/Scott Lauaki and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.6, $846 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Zeke Thurston, 89 points on Brookman Rodeo's Flirtacious, $3,514; 2. Cash Wilson, 87, $2,694; 3. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $1,991; 4. Zachary Dallas, 83, $1,288; 5. (tie) Parker Kempfer, Jesse Kruse and Wade Sundell, 82.5, $625 each; 8. Ryder Sanford, 82, $351.

Tie-down roping: 1. Seth Hall, 8.3 seconds, $4,938; 2. (tie) Jake Pratt and Cory Solomon, 8.6, $4,066 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.8, $3,195; 5. Hunter Herrin, 9.0, $2,614; 6. Britt Bedke, 9.1, $2,324; 7. (tie) Hayden Ford, Garrett Jacobs and Tate Teague, 9.3, $1,743 each; 10. Tom Crouse, 9.7, $1,162; 11. Kincade Henry, 9.9, $871; 12. Garrett Elmore, 10.0, $581.

Barrel racing: 1. Sidney Forrest, 17.27 seconds, $4,162; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.61, $3,330; 3. (tie) Summer Kosel and Molly Otto, 17.63, $2,393 each; 5. Emily Beisel, 17.68, $1,665; 6. Maggie Poloncic, 17.73, $1,249; 7. Mimi Argyle, 17.76, $1,041; 8. Sharon Harrell, 17.78, $937; 9. Fallon Taylor, 17.81, $832; 10. Kalli McCall, 17.82, $728; 11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.83, $624; 12. Natalie Bland, 17.84, $520; 13. Wenda Johnson, 17.85, $416; 14. (tie) Paige Dove and Sissy Winn, 17.86, $260 each.

Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Colton Byram, on Five Star Rodeo's No. 942, and Dalton Walling, on Big Rafter Rodeo's New Orlean's Nig, 84 points, $4,357 each; 3. Kobe Whitford, 82.5, $3,223; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).