'He knows his job': Miles Community College’s Josie Menzel, horse Lefty, eye college national finals

BILLINGS — In the heat of college rodeo’s regular season — six events in the span of four weeks — there is a competitive cowgirl at Miles Community College whose best friend may be ... her horse.

"I got him as a graduation present from some friends," Josie Menzel told MTN Sports about her horse, Lefty.

Truth is, she almost let go of Lefty after riding him on a variety of occasions.

"I wanted to sell him but then my mom said, 'Why don't you try goat tying,' and it worked out really good," said Menzel.

Watch Josie's story:

'He knows his job': MCC’s Josie Menzel, horse Lefty, eye college national finals

So good that, in fact, "I started him on a Monday, and I took him to a rodeo that weekend.”

Talk about a quick turnaround. That’s when the Pioneer sophomore knew this friendship was built to last.

"He's been my main mount ever since," Menzel offered with a smile.

Entering this quick Big Sky Region spring season, which continues Thursday through Sunday with a pair of rodeos at Miles Community College, Menzel was third in the region’s goat tying standings 28 points ahead of Montana Western’s Tavy Leno.

That was big, as only the top three at season’s end qualify for June’s crown jewel — the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Menzel also competes in breakaway roping. And she’s following the path of her mom.

"She actually went to Miles City (MCC) for three years and then to Dillon (UM Western) for three so, it's pretty cool," Josie said.

She also admitted she was torn on which of the two schools to attend, but was comforted by knowing several people at MCC, the fact that it was closer to her home in South Dakota, and that MCC just felt like home. Josie grew up ranching and rodeoing, but when asked what the least cowgirl thing about her is …

"Probably, that I always have to get dressed up before I do something," she said with a laugh.

That includes competing both in season and the offseason with determination driving her to tie a fair share of goats.

"In a week, (I’ll tie) maybe 20-30. But I do a lot of ground tying and a lot of horse saver. I don't run my horse a lot. He knows his job, so he doesn't need to," Menzel said.

Another reason her friendship with Lefty is hard to beat.

